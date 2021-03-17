GZ6G Technologies Appoints Rohan Patange as Interim Chief Technology Officer

/EIN News/ -- Rohan To Initially Focus On Expansion of the Green Zebra Smart Labs Division

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, today announced the appointment of Rohan Patange as Interim Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Patange will be responsible for expanding and managing the teams responsible for the development of VenuTrax for GZ6G Technologies’ Green Zebra Smart Labs division. VenuTrax will be a state-of-the-art logic management solution cloud (SaaS) platform intended to provide venues the ability to directly communicate with customers using 5G & Wi-Fi 6, as well as offer business intelligence such as data analytics and artificial intelligence for monetization purposes.

“We needed to scale up, and as a trusted partner, we turned to Rohan because he was the most qualified choice to serve as our interim chief technology officer. As a software industry expert, he has a track record of formulating unique business solutions and both the tenacity and the connections to build and manage the teams to execute them,” said Coleman Smith, President and CEO of GZ6G Technologies. “Rohan’s strong communication and mentoring skills allow him to lead teams in a way that promotes internal, as well as external, business relationships, strengthening customer confidence.”

Mr. Patange is also the Chief Executive Officer of GZ6G Technologies’ partner, Internet Soft, a digital transformation consultancy, and software development company that provides cutting-edge engineering solutions. Internet Soft is currently helping Green Zebra Smart Labs scale up workforce and technologies to meet the demand for the emerging 5G & Wi-Fi 6 industry. Together, our two firms will work with cities, stadiums, airports, universities, and large venue partners to create long-term wireless security networks, user engagement communication solutions, and effective sponsor monetization plans.

“When the opportunity arose to help GZ6G Technologies grow their team with skilled candidates, I didn’t hesitate,” said Rohan Patange, Interim GZ6G Technologies Chief Technology Officer and CEO of Internet Soft. “I’m familiar with the Green Zebra Smart Labs division and its capabilities. This position will only strengthen Internet Soft’s partnership with GZ6G Technologies as Green Zebra Smart Labs continues to grow, and I’ll be able assist them in hiring the most qualified candidate to transition into the permanent chief technology officer role.”

GZ6G Technologies’ Green Zebra Smart Labs division, with the help of Internet Soft and Mr. Patange, is set to launch VenuTrax technology in late 2021 to stadiums, universities, and cities. Further details will be announced in the coming months.

About GZ6G Technologies:

GZ6G Technologies is the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities. Focused on acquiring smart city solutions, developing innovative products, and overseeing smart cities and smart venues, GZ6G Technologies also assists in modernizing clients with innovative wireless IoT technology for the emerging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 marketplaces. Target markets include stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects. Ever evolving and innovative, GZ6G Technologies smart solutions consist of three divisions, Green Zebra Networks: providing Wireless IT networking, wireless hardware, and software services. Green Zebra Smart Labs: IoT software application Development and API integrated application services for commercial, industrial, and user engagement technology, as well as monetization and data analytics. Green Zebra Media, a majority-owned subsidiary of Gz6G Technology Corp: a full-service marketing and advertising division for clients that includes public relations, copywriting, branding, and all creative needs. Since 2003, GZ6G Technologies is the trusted, smart solutions provider for clients such as Governor’s Island, NY, and the city of New York, to name a few. For more information, visit www.GZ6G.com. Twitter @gz6tech

About Internet Soft:

Internet Soft is a digital transformation consultancy and software development company that provides cutting edge engineering solutions. With over 15 years in Information Technology, we have built up expertise in CRM, ERP, Ecommerce, Data Analytics, Information Security, FinTech, and other areas and conquered such innovative fields as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Big Data, Internet of Things, Augmented and Virtual Reality. Internet Soft has successfully helped Fortune 500 companies and enterprise clients solve complex issues that always emerge during their digital evolution journey and has worked with brands such as the NFL, Red Bull, Disney, Schneider Electric and many other companies. For more information, visit www.internetsoft.com.

MEDIA Contact: Arlene Bordinhão

Arlene.b@brandltd.com

INVESTOR Contact: Coleman Smith

Cole@greenzebra.net

Safe Harbor Statement:

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the company and members of its management team with respect to the company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse development with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock.

Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the company's website. The company denies any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.