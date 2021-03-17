Diamanti Announces Support for Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

Spektra 3.2 Enables Ultima Data Plane Services on GCP, Empowering Enterprises to Modernize With Kubernetes

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamanti, the company that streamlines Kubernetes applications and data management for global enterprises, today announced support for the Diamanti Ultima data plane on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) with Diamanti Spektra 3.2, enabling users to unleash the full value of hybrid cloud Kubernetes on GCP.



"Survey data from 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, indicates that, for most companies, the future of IT architecture is a hybrid of on-premises and cloud resources, as well as a combination of multiple cloud providers. Nearly three-quarters (72%) of respondents to 451 Research's Voice of the Enterprise: Cloud, Hosting & Managed Services, Workloads & Key Projects 2020 survey stated that they currently have, are implementing or are planning a hybrid IT environment that leverages both on-premises systems and off-premises cloud/hosted resources in an integrated fashion," said Matt Aslett, Research Director, Data, AI and Analytics, 451 Research.*

Spektra 3.2 builds on Diamanti’s award-winning software platform to further simplify Kubernetes application and data management for both on-premises and in multi-cloud environments. Spektra 3.2 is power-packed with features that include Ultima support on GCP, GA support for Cri-O, and other improvements that empower customers with a simpler, more efficient method to deploy Kubernetes on-premises and across public cloud providers like GCP, AWS and Microsoft Azure.

"Forward-thinking enterprises are embracing hybrid cloud at an unprecedented rate," said Tom Barton, CEO, Diamanti. "Containers are the best way to run applications and services across these modern environments, and Diamanti is committed to providing the most comprehensive and flexible solutions for organizations to adapt to the current market demands and modernize their infrastructures in anticipation of future changes. Extending Spektra and Ultima support to GCP ensures our customers can choose the cloud that best meets their needs and realize the performance benefits of lower TCO from Kubernetes and hybrid clouds today."

Diamanti Technology on GCP Offers Supercharged Kubernetes for the Enterprise

By adding support for GCP, Diamanti now enables users to create GCP-based Kubernetes clusters, deploy applications, and migrate applications to and from clusters hosted on GCP or anywhere else. Users can also set up disaster recovery (DR) between two GCP clusters and between GCP and on-premises clusters to improve fault tolerance and eliminate single points of failure. Ultima also lowers the total cost of ownership (TCO) by avoiding or minimizing certain cloud provider charges for backup, data protection, disaster recovery, and multi-zone availability capabilities.

To further simplify Kubernetes management, Diamanti Spektra 3.2 also includes:

Cri-O Support: Customers now have the option of switching to Cri-O as a runtime container interface, replacing Docker.

Customers now have the option of switching to Cri-O as a runtime container interface, replacing Docker. Application Ops: Customers can quickly navigate between different applications and search through application-level logs to diagnose any issues and reduce mean time to resolution.

Customers can quickly navigate between different applications and search through application-level logs to diagnose any issues and reduce mean time to resolution. In-UI Terminal Launch: Customers can also launch debugging terminals for each application directly in the UI, eliminating operational overhead.



Free 21-day trials of Diamanti Spektra and Ultima are available on Diamanti’s new customer portal, Diamanti Central, which runs on GCP and provides access to tools, documentation, and customer support. The portal includes a library of curated applications that showcase data-intensive applications that benefit from Diamanti’s unique data plane solution.

About Diamanti

Diamanti is solving the challenge of container-based hybrid clouds with the best enterprise-optimized platform for managing Kubernetes applications and data. Diamanti’s Kubernetes platform enables enterprises to adopt and expand Kubernetes on-premises rapidly and in the cloud, with security, high availability, and resilience built-in. Based in San Jose, California, Diamanti is backed by venture investors ClearSky, CRV, Engineering Capital, Goldman Sachs, GSR Ventures, Northgate Capital, Threshold Ventures (formerly DFJ Venture), and Translink Capital. For more information, visit www.diamanti.com or follow @DiamantiCom.

Contact:

diamanti@bocacommunications.com

*Download the full 451 Research paper, “The case for an infrastructure agnostic hybrid IT and multicloud data platform layer”