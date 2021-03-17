NEP Builds Out Global Organization to Win the Future

The leading live sports and entertainment technical partner adds leadership roles to create a product-focused, innovation-driven organization to guide customers into the future.

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Pa. (USA), March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEP Group, the leading worldwide technical production partner for premier content producers of live sports and entertainment, has added two leadership roles to support its strategy of accelerating its innovation-driven organization, built to deliver new products and solutions for customers around the globe. Casper Choffat has been named SVP, Global Product and Stephanie DeMoss has been named SVP, Global Sales Operations for NEP. Both will report to NEP’s COO, Jeff Hughes, and work closely with Andrew Jordan, Global Chief Technology Officer.

“I’m excited to find this incredible talent within the company and to see Steph’s and Casper’s careers grow along with NEP,” said Jeff Hughes, NEP’s COO. “Our customers and our own employees will benefit tremendously from the deep skill sets they bring to their respective areas, plus their first-hand experience working with customers to develop creative solutions for today’s production needs. This is an important step in building an organization that can deliver innovation in a scalable way to all types of customers and markets.”

As head of NEP’s Global Product team, Choffat is responsible for prioritizing, developing and overseeing the company’s portfolio of global products and solutions. A core part of the team’s mission will be to build and deliver new products and services in a scalable, repeatable approach across market segments and geographies with strong marketing and sales support. A product champion for NEP and its customers, Choffat will work with business, sales and technology teams companywide to define an innovative product portfolio and roadmap for NEP, oversee and coordinate market research, and collaborate with local teams to elevate the performance of NEP’s products and services in different markets. A new Product team will support him in managing day-to-day activities.

Previously, Choffat served as VP of NEP’s Global Media Solutions business and, before that, as Solutions Director for NEP’s Netherlands division. He has been part of the design and development of large projects in both the Netherlands and internationally, including NEP’s Centralized Production platform in The Netherlands and the launch of NEP’s Remote Commentary solution for Eurosport during the 2018 Winter Olympics, which was awarded the SVG Europe Sport Production Award for Outstanding Technical Achievement (2018). He engages with a diverse group of clients regularly and has a passion for using cutting-edge technology to help create the best creative experiences for NEP’s customers. Over the last year Choffat expanded NEP’s relationships with several global clients by evangelizing the company’s new technologies and workflows—something he looks forward to expanding on in his new role.

DeMoss will lead NEP’s Global Sales Operations team, which is responsible for establishing consistent and efficient processes, training and tools to enable increased sales and collaboration across NEP—in turn, creating a better experience for NEP’s customers, from the initial idea sharing phase to delivery of services. DeMoss and her growing team will work closely with the Global Product, Technology and Program Management groups on go-to-market planning and execution.

DeMoss started with NEP more than 15 years ago, growing her career with the company through NEP’s significant geographic and service expansion. Before assuming her current role, she supported the U.S. market with increasing responsibility as part of the project services, operations and account management teams, and most recently as a U.S. sales leader. She has worked with all types of clients and supported them through technology evolutions, key events and launches of new solution packages. She has won two Sports Emmy Awards, one for her work on NASCAR for ESPN (2008) and a second for her contributions to CBS’s 3D production of the US Open Tennis Championship (2010).

Brian Sullivan, CEO of NEP, commented, “Despite the challenges of the last 12 months, we’re evolving and investing in our people, innovation and technology to meet—and stay ahead—of our customers’ needs in a rapidly changing environment. Having Casper and Steph at the helm of NEP’s Product and Sales Operations teams, respectively, along with Andrew Jordan leading our global Technology team and strategy, positions us to continue as the “go to” global partner for our customers and ensure we continue to meet, and exceed, their needs well into the future.”

