Healthwise and CareSimple Partner to Enhance Patient Engagement and Education

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, technology, and services, and CareSimple™, the platform simplifying remote patient monitoring (RPM) for virtually all patients, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership. Together, the companies will combine health education and next-generation RPM to engage patients, reduce costs, ensure appropriate care, and help people better manage their health care experiences.



Healthwise offers thousands of interactive, unbiased, action-oriented health education materials that instruct and engage patients about their health conditions. CareSimple offers an end-to-end RPM solution that integrates into electronic health records and ships directly to patients, allowing payers and providers to offer virtual care with little to no operational complexity.

Using the Healthwise® for Digital Experiences Solution directly from CareSimple, care managers can send award-winning health education resources to patients—including articles, digital tools, and videos—based on the patient’s health condition, language, and health literacy level.

Research proves the link between health literacy, patient outcomes, and healthcare costs. Healthwise’s evidence-based education helps bridge cultural and health literacy gaps. It is written in plain language, uses behavior change science, and motivates patients to take an active role in their health.

“We are excited to team up with CareSimple because we share a common passion for empowering people through better care experiences,” says Dave Mink, Healthwise’s Chief Client Officer. “This partnership helps patients be more informed and better prepared, and it helps care managers continually monitor patient progress and the usage of patient education resources.”

CareSimple’s seamless patient-to-cloud-to-EHR data transmission, smart alerts, effective engagement, and automatic documentation capabilities enable care managers to focus on patient care and give providers a holistic view of their patients’ health to help prevent costly clinical events and improve care.

“Offering health education resources based on an individual’s health condition, language, and health literacy level has proven to have a demonstrable impact on how they are able to navigate their health care experience,” said Dr. Alfons Pomp, Board Member of CareSimple. “We’re looking forward to collaborating with the Healthwise team and leveraging the power of our remote patient monitoring platform in combination with their Digital Experiences Solution to elevate a caregiver’s ability to engage and educate more patients about their conditions.”

About Healthwise

Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, is a nonprofit organization that empowers people to live their healthiest lives. More than 2 billion times, people have turned to Healthwise information to help navigate their unique health journeys with confidence. Leading hospitals, EMR providers, health plans, care management companies, health websites, and technology innovators partner with Healthwise to provide the world’s best health information—and achieve better outcomes for patients and businesses. Learn more at healthwise.org or call 1.800.706.9646.

About CareSimple™

CareSimple™ is an easy-to-use, secure, and scalable way to offer Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) to at-risk patient populations. The company’s RPM platform offers an end-to-end virtual care solution that integrates into electronic health records, providing hospital systems and physician groups with software, medical devices, connectivity, logistics and professional services required to improve their population health programs with EHR-integrated RPM. CareSimple’s seamless patient-to-cloud-to-EHR data transmission, smart alerts, effective engagement, and automatic documentation capabilities enable nurses and care managers to focus on patient care, and give providers a holistic view of their patients’ health to help prevent costly readmissions and improve care. CareSimple is powered by highly dedicated professionals, digital health pioneers with over a decade of profound RPM experience. CareSimple is HIPAA Compliant and operates under the rigor of its ISO 13485 Quality and ISO 27001 Security audited certifications. For more information about CareSimple, go to https://caresimple.com/.

Healthwise Media Contact:

Sonja Deines

sdeines@healthwise.org | 208-489-8481

CareSimple Media Contacts:

Jessy Green or Sarah Larrow

CareSimple@svmpr.com | 917-689-9295