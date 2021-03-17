Ultimus Named Fund Servicing Partner for USA Mutuals

Choice of Ultimus made to help ‘future proof’ the USA Mutuals business

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Ohio, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent technology driven provider of integrated and customizable fund servicing solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by USA Mutuals to provide fund accounting, administration, transfer agency and shareholder services for its mutual funds. Ultimus helped USA Mutuals reorganize and convert their mutual funds from their previous provider earlier this year.

As part of the conversion, the USA Mutuals funds were moved from their previous stand alone trust to an Ultimus series trust, which frees up the USA Mutuals team to focus on strategy and growth in a scalable environment, including the future launch of new products and drive down their total cost of ownership of managing their mutual funds. The firm chose Ultimus, in part, because of its holistic relationship management model within the series trusts that encompasses not only all the “heavy lifting” on the back end for fund administration and proven advantages in distribution support, but also an overall consultative approach, providing experienced insight and guidance to investment manager clients.

“Partnering with Ultimus was an important step in future-proofing our environment,” says USA Mutuals Chairman Rick Sapio. “Ultimus has earned a reputation in the marketplace for outstanding service levels and also for being collaborative and advisory in their approach, which will enhance our ability to develop forward-looking strategies that will help grow our business. We have been exceptionally pleased at the level of attention and professionalism we’ve received from Ultimus during the conversion of our funds, which made the transition a smooth one for us.”

“We’re pleased to welcome USA Mutuals into our series trust family,” says Kevin Wolf, EVP, Head of Fund Administration and Product at Ultimus. “We continue to see stand alone fund families reorganize into our series trust structure as a way to streamline their operating model and leverage Ultimus to realize efficiencies across their funds. Ultimately, our goal is to take the burden off fund advisers, enabling them to focus on their portfolios and position them for growth.”

Gary Harris, Ultimus EVP, Head of Sales, says that Ultimus’ comprehensive service model delivers an institutional grade, highly scalable and controlled operating environment leveraging best-in-class technology; and it’s fueling the growth of the firm’s new business. “Everything we do revolves around our commitment to be a trusted and engaged partner to fund managers as they evaluate their funds and overall business models in the current environment and position themselves to grow their assets,” he says. “Our new client results continue to reflect that commitment. Specific to our series trust solution, we are proud that we have received numerous awards recognizing our series trust as best-in-class, most recently receiving the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Award for Best Multi-Series Trust Provider.”



About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago and New York, Ultimus employs more than 700 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,300 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

