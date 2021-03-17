GasLog Ltd. Declares Dividend on Series A Preference Shares 

/EIN News/ -- Piraeus, Greece, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Ltd. (“GasLog” or “Company”) (NYSE: GLOG) today announced a dividend of $0.546875 per share on its 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares, payable on April 1, 2021 for all shareholders of record as of March 31, 2021.



Contacts:

Joseph Nelson

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +1 212-223-0643

Email: ir@gaslogltd.com

