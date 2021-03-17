Onit Named by Forbes as One of America’s Best Startup Employers

Company Points to Strong Employee Commitment for Ranking #160 on the List of 500

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions, including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, today announced that Forbes has ranked it #160 out of 500 total companies on its list of America’s Best Startup Employers for 2021. The awards program, which researches and identifies up-and-coming companies liked best by their employees, evaluated more than 2,500 businesses on employer reputation, employee satisfaction and growth.



“The pandemic presented multiple challenges that led us to reevaluate how we do business. But no matter what, we prioritized our employees, protected jobs and continued to hire. We hired more employees in 2020 than in 2019, and we will hire even more this year as we continue to grow,” said Eric M. Elfman, CEO and co-founder of Onit. “I’m excited that Forbes has acknowledged Onit as a leading employer. Recognition like this and our commitment to the talent that powers Onit ensure our ongoing success in 2021 and beyond.”

The 500 companies on the list of America’s Best Startup Employers have had to rapidly pivot business strategies and employee outreach in 2020 because of the global pandemic and the new normal virtual environment. Onit embraced a multilayer approach for employee engagement that included transparent and two-way communications, fun virtual events, gift cards, care packages and additional time off to ensure mental and physical health.

Additional Awards

Last year marked an exceptionally busy one for Onit. It acquired a legal AI company McCarthyFinch and document automation provider AXDRAFT, launched three AI offerings (business intelligence platform Precedent and contract AI software ReviewAI and ExtractAI) and added more than 500 new customers, expansions for existing customers and implementations.

Onit has earned multiple awards for its strong growth and employee commitment. Deloitte named it #190 on its Technology Fast 500 in October. Growjo listed Onit as #52 for growth in the technology services category, #20 for Texas and #648 on its overall Growjo 10K. And Inc. Magazine and the Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families included Onit on their Vet100, a list of the 100 fastest-growing veteran-owned businesses. The company also won recognition locally from both the Houston Business Journal (#9 on its 2020 Fast 100 and #3 on the inaugural Middle Market 50 awards) and the Houston Chronicle (#30 on its Top Workplaces awards program, along with the program’s only Communications Award).

About the Forbes America’s Best Startup Employers Awards Program

To be considered for the award, employers must have their headquarters based in the U.S., be founded between 2011 and 2018 and have more than 50 employees. Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to identify the candidates liked best by their employees, analyzing more than seven million data points for its list of 500. All companies considered were started from scratch and not spun out of existing enterprises.

See the complete list here.

About Onit

Onit is a global leader of workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. With Onit, companies can transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract lifecycle management and legal holds, the company operates globally and helps transform how Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar corporate legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. Onit helps customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.

