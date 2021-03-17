Healthtech Solutions, Inc. (HLTT), Parent Company of Cutting-Edge Medical Technology Companies, Files Reg A With SEC

March 8, 2021, filing to raise up to $75 million.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Healthtech Solutions, Inc. (OTC: HLTT) (the “Company”), parent company of Medi-Scan, Inc. and RevHeart, Inc., filed a Reg A with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, March 8, 2021, to raise up to $75 million. The Company is offering up to a maximum of 1,500,000 shares of Series B preferred stock, $0.001 par value (“Preferred Stock”), at an offering price of $50 per share. The offering price will remain fixed for the duration of the Offering (the “Offered Shares”).

Healthtech Solutions, Inc. has been organized to pursue innovation in the field of medical technology. One of its subsidiaries, Medi-Scan, Inc., has developed a very promising cloud-based software application capable of converting a two-dimensional analog grayscale ultrasound image into a digital three-dimensional, high-definition color format that vastly expands the visual data available to the physician and delivers the data to the physician while the patient is present.

RevHeart, Inc., another subsidiary, has made advances in developing technology relating to the detection and treatment of cardiomyopathy. Its research team is developing the ability to identify and track myocardial deformities to enable implementation of a therapy to ameliorate and potentially repair myocardial damage. Based on positive results to date, RevHeart has filed a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office titled "System, Method and Apparatus for Stimulating Cardiac Muscle Injury Recovery."

The Offering will allow the Company to implement its growth plan, which is three-pronged:

The creation and commercialization of cloud-based software for ultrasound scans, which delivers data-driven, quantifiable images to a medical professional at the point of patient care. The development of cutting-edge medical therapies for the treatment of disease or injury, such as damage resulting from COVID-19 infection. The acquisition of or investment in integrative medical diagnostic or therapeutic software or devices with high-growth potential.

