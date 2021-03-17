DASH Brand Management Joins IZEA Talent Partner Program

Agency’s roster of talent now available across IZEA platforms & services

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, Florida, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), today welcomed leading influencer representation agency, DASH Brand Management, to its Talent Partner Program.



The first of its kind in the industry, IZEA’s Talent Partner Program brings together best-in-class influencer representation agencies that share a vision to unite the broader creator economy. In collaboration, IZEA and its Talent Agency member-partners will work together to provide brands access to top influencer talent across existing and emerging social media platforms, bolstering industry thought leadership, and aligning strategies to trending consumer interests.

With over 75 million combined monthly pageviews and reach to over 37 million social media users, DASH Brand Management represents an extraordinary roster of influencers passionate about creating content covering topics such as parenting, food, and lifestyle. The agency focuses on building authentic relationships, facilitating effective partnerships with brands, and increasing the collaborative nature of the influencer industry. Founded in 2017 by CEO, Sandra McCollum, DASH’s talent roster joins the largest opt-in network in the Influencer Marketing industry at IZEA.

“We're excited to further propel the influencer industry working strategically as a Talent Partner with IZEA,” said Sandra McCollum, CEO and Brand Manager at DASH Brand Management. “This type of partnership will set the bar for campaign management, creative content creation, and effective communication - allowing marketers and creators to strategically work together in reaching their target audience.”

“In an ever-expanding influencer universe, we recognize that collaboration between industry experts is crucial for growth. Providing our customers easy access to handpicked, best-in-class talent representation firms is an essential component”, said Ted Murphy, Chairman and CEO of IZEA. “We’re thrilled to advance our joint belief that the Creator Economy is one of the most important aspects of the modern marketing landscape.”

Beginning today, invited members to the Talent Partner Program, including DASH, will receive enhanced opportunities for sponsorship deal flow through direct collaboration with IZEA’s consultative Managed Service unit, preferred talent inclusion in both the IZEAx and Shake creator networks, first-look availability into IZEA’s proprietary research initiatives, and exclusive briefing sessions. Selected partners and their signed talent will also participate in select co-marketing, press exposure, and future signature events.

IZEA plans to formally welcome additional Talent Partners in subsequent announcements. Details pertaining to those members will be made public through newswire, online press center, and companies’ social media channels.

To request an invitation to join IZEA as a Talent Partner please visit : https://izea.com/partners/talent/

