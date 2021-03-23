N2N Partners With PageUp For Innovative Cloud-Based Talent Management Solutions
N2N broadens the reach of its data integration services beyond student services to encompass talent management, leveraging PageUp’s cloud-based solutions.
We’re excited to partner with N2N Services to strengthen our offering for the US higher education market.”DULUTH, GEORGIA, USA, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- N2N Services, Inc., a leading platform provider for higher education systems integration, today announced their partnership with PageUp, a leading provider of cloud-based talent management software solutions.
“We’re thrilled to be entering a partnership with PageUp,” said N2N CEO Kiran Kodithala. "PageUp’s mission of connecting people to great careers and N2N’s strengths in connecting higher education data provides a great collaboration opportunity for mutual success. N2N’s Higher Education focused SaaS integration platform complements PageUp’s plans to expand their presence in the college and university HR environment.”
Sarah Forbes, PageUp SVP North America & EMEA, says, “We’re excited to partner with N2N Services to strengthen our offering for the US higher education market. Delivering great technology experiences is at the heart of what we do, and this partnership will allow for seamless, straightforward data integration.
About PageUp
At PageUp, we’re passionate about connecting people to great careers. Our powerful platform optimizes each step of the talent management lifecycle – so everyone can reach their full potential.
PageUp Talent Management software enhances HR processes with technology that HR professionals, people leaders and employees love to use. From Recruitment Marketing – including sophisticated content management, marketing automation and candidate relationship management tools – through to Recruitment Management, Onboarding, Learning, Performance, and Succession – all underpinned by Analytics.
About N2N
N2N Services Inc. is a leader in higher ed application and data integration. N2N’s Illuminate platform is a cloud based SaaS platform providing standards based, turnkey integration enabling organizations to plug-in new SaaS applications in a matter of minutes. Illuminate integration platform is used by more than 200 academic institutions(providing student services to over a million students) and enables institutions to meet strategic objectives. N2N Services Inc. is based in Atlanta, GA. Learn more about N2N Services Inc. and the Illuminate platform by visiting http://www.illuminateapp.com/.
Sales
N2N Services Inc
+1 888-651-3309
email us here