Joni Fixel offers behind scenes look at the nonprofit sector
Volunteer and fundraiser Joni Fixel provides a unique insight into the world of nonprofit organizations.OKEMOS, MI, UNITED STATES , March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nonprofit organizations operate for a number of collective, social, and public benefits. From schools and churches to charities and other good causes, most nonprofits function on a combined basis of accountability, honesty, and openness. The former head of a leading nonprofit organization, Joni Fixel offers a unique insight into several behind-the-scenes aspects of this growing sector.
"Nonprofit organizations are distinct from other outfits and businesses that operate solely for profit," explains Joni Fixel, a celebrated volunteer and fundraiser from Ingham County, Michigan.
Joni Fixel goes on to explain that this is because any revenue collected above and beyond expenses must serve solely to support a nonprofit organization's cause. "The overwhelming majority of nonprofits operate on a foundation of trust, accountability, and honesty," says Joni, "as well as openness to everyone who has invested either money, time, or their faith into the organization in question."
Fixel is uniquely positioned to offer a personal insight into the fascinating nonprofit sector. An acclaimed executive recruiter, she has previously served as the president of the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation. "All nonprofit organizations are accountable to their donors and volunteers, as well as program recipients, with public confidence a key factor in any nonprofit's efforts," explains the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation's former president.
The National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to meeting the needs of patients diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma, plus their caregivers and families, and funding research into the disease. Leiomyosarcoma is an aggressive form of soft tissue cancer that most commonly affects the abdomen but which can also occur in the uterus, blood vessels, and skin.
Joni Fixel led the organization between April 2005 and September 2012. Herself a leiomyosarcoma survivor, Fixel lives in Okemos, Michigan, just a few miles from the National Leiomyosarcoma Foundation's headquarters in nearby East Lansing. Since stepping down as the foundation's president, she has continued to assist the leading rare cancer nonprofit as a volunteer and fundraiser.
Fixel has also worked alongside many other charities and good causes and is especially proud to continue to work with individuals affected by traumatic brain injuries. As a volunteer in this area, the executive recruitment specialist and former nonprofit organization president assist those suffering from traumatic brain injuries in overcoming a variety of mental and physical challenges.
Briefly touching once more on the subject of the nonprofit sector, Joni Fixel closes with a final note on the topic. "It's vital that any nonprofit organization remains committed squarely to its core mission," adds Michigan native Fixel, "while simultaneously upholding exceptional ethical standards in each of its practices."
Ingham County resident Joni Fixel is a graduate of Michigan's Spring Arbor University. It's from Spring Arbor University that Fixel holds a bachelor's degree in management and organizational development. An acclaimed executive recruiter, Joni focuses predominantly on business development and the placement of C-level executives and other professionals.
Outside of her career and numerous charitable efforts, Joni Fixel is passionate about horseback riding, traveling the world, and spending time with her close friends and family.
