Tomahawk Science Partners with Hope Academy and Revolution PT in Game-Changing New Chicago Location for Elite Athletes

The Hope Academy facility at 2641 W Harrison St is the former home of Attack Athletics where Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and other NBA legends trained

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a game-changing move, Tomahawk Science is excited to announce the launch of its brand-new partnership with the Hope Academy and Revolution Physical Therapy Weight Loss for 2021.Tomahawk Science is a Chicago-based sports science team focused on training elite athletes and providing cutting-edge health and wellness services. Tomahawk’s professional clients include many of the NHL’s greats, including Patrick Kane, Auston Matthews, Jonathan Toews, Roman Josi, Alex DeBrincat, Kirby Dach, James Van Riemsdyk and J.T. Compher.In the third-party sports consultancy’s most recent news, Tomahawk Science will execute its 2021 offseason hockey training program at the Hope Academy training facility – the company’s newest and most state-of-the-art location – starting this April. Hope Academy is a legendary facility, located at the former locations of Quest Multisport and Attack Athletics.“Through this move, we’ll not only inject new life and purpose into this incredible facility, but with 65,000 sq. ft, we’ll also be able to expand the program so more youth hockey players can participate,” says Ian Mack, Tomahawk’s lead sport scientist and director of performance. “Ultimately, the new location will enable us to push the envelope with what we can provide all of our athletes. Whether that’s Kaner, the Cat, Papi or the many talented youth hockey players who train with Tomahawk every offseason, we want to continue to give them the best of the best.”“Tomahawk’s move to Hope Academy is huge for both Chicago and for us as pro athletes,” says Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks.“This move will ensure the facility continues to host a new generation of pro and youth athletes,” says Ian Mack, “and Hope Academy’s mission plays such an important role in the community. We’re excited to use the facility to host additional events and activations that benefit Chicagoans– something that is so important to all of us, especially during such tough times.”To become a part of this exciting new community or apply for Tomahawk Science’s 2021 offseason training program for youth hockey players, please visit www.tomahawkscience.com About Tomahawk ScienceAt its core, the Tomahawk Science philosophy counters the prevailing culture of professional athletic training. The company eschews the traditional strength and conditioning model in favor of a movement-based approach that combines data collection and proactive diagnostics to optimize performance long-term. With these tools, Tomahawk Science identifies performance barriers and treats them with preventive therapies to keep athletes playing at the highest level, well beyond what was thought to be their prime. Tomahawk Science offers a wide range of transformational sports programs and services designed to elevate elite athletes across a multitude of professional sports, including weekend intensives, cloud coaching, one-on-one intensive training, and advanced diagnostic and data science.