SPECwpc Releases SPECworkstation Benchmark Update

GAINESVILLE, Va., March 17, 2021



The new SPECworkstation 3.1 benchmark includes more than 30 workloads containing nearly 140 tests that exercise CPU, graphics, I/O and memory bandwidth. The updates in version 3.1 offer significant improvements in how workloads partition and distribute threads across multi-core CPUs, expand support for next generation GPUs, and add features such as vectorization that leverage advanced CPU hardware to accelerate performance.

“This update continues our effort to improve the precision of SPECworkstation for measuring and comparing workstation performance within real-world usage models, algorithms and datasets,” says Anshu Arya, SPECwpc chair. “The incremental improvements show the direction we are taking with future versions of the SPECworkstation benchmark as we strive to accommodate higher core count processors and newer GPU technologies while continuing to support entry-level professional workstation configurations.”

SPECworkstation 3.1 runs under Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit RS3 or later. Results from version 3.1 are not comparable to those from previous versions of the SPECworkstation benchmark, including SPECworkstation v3.0.x versions.

Available for immediate download

The SPECworkstation 3.1 benchmark is available immediately to users for free downloading. Vendors of computers and related products and services that are not members of the SPEC Graphics and Workstation Performance Group (SPEC/GWPG) can purchase the benchmark for $5,000. SPEC/GWPG members include AMD, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, Hypertec, Intel, Lenovo and Nvidia. Visit the SPEC website for information on how to join SPEC/GWPG.

About SPEC

SPEC is a non-profit organization that establishes, maintains and endorses standardized benchmarks and tools to evaluate performance for the newest generation of computing systems. Its membership comprises more than 120 leading computer hardware and software vendors, educational institutions, research organizations, and government agencies worldwide.

Media contact:

