HOBOT Robotic Window Cleaner with Automated Ultrasonic Spray Launched

A newly updated window cleaning robot has been launched by Home Robot. They strive to help customers get the best results in their cleaning process.

Home Robot, based in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, has launched a newly updated robotic solution for customers in the United States. They provide cutting-edge window cleaning functionality through their HOBOT-298 product line.

Home Robot explains that the newly updated robotic window cleaner is the most advanced of its kind on the market. It’s designed to effectively clean windows and other smooth vertical surfaces, including mirrors and shower cabins.

One of the most unique features of the robot is that it’s got advanced ultrasonic water spray. This reduces the effort needed by the user, and streamlines the cleaning process.

Customers just have to fill in the water tank with the specially designed HOBOT cleaning solution. Once running, the robot can clean the window automatically without any additional input.

HOBOT-298 has a powerful vacuum that enables the device to hold onto the surface of the glass without having to rely on magnets. Because it has inbuilt AI smart technology and smart sensors, the robot can detect the edges of the window and plan its route accordingly.

The ultrasonic water spray is unique to the HOBOT-298. It enables the robot to nebulize water into dense mist, which dissolves dust and polishes the window. Furthermore, the feature enables customers to clean their window effectively without leaving watermarks.

While sticking to the surface of the glass, the robot is able to suck out the dust and remove the impurities. Its auto-adjustable pneumatic pad can control the treads with precision, meaning the dirt on the glass can’t interrupt the cleaning process.

HOBOT-298 can create both horizontal and vertical cleaning routes to design the most effective cleaning process.

A spokesperson for Home Robot states: “Our company is dedicated to introducing the most cutting edge and highest quality robotic technology from around the world to the North American markets. We represent HOBOT Technology in the United States because of innovative concepts they bring to the industry of home robots.”

