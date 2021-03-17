Marketing Order Advisory Board Nominations Open

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets today announced that nominations are open for positions on New York State’s apple, onion, and cabbage Marketing Order Advisory Boards. Marketing Order Advisory Boards work to recommend funding priorities to the Department’s Commissioner, inform the Department of industry issues, and ensure that selected projects are having the intended impact on New York’s agricultural industry. Nominations must be submitted no later than Friday, April 30, 2021 at https://agriculture.ny.gov/farming/marketing-order-administration.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball said, “Our Marketing Order Advisory Boards serve a vital function for New York’s agricultural industry, helping to identify new and emerging market opportunities for crops, develop innovative promotional initiatives, and much more. I encourage growers and processors across New York to consider serving on a Board and lending your voice to these important initiatives.”

New York State’s Marketing Order programs are industry-initiated programs that provide critical funding for promotional and research-based projects aimed at improving the profitability of their target crops statewide. The following Marketing Order programs are currently seeking nominations of industry professionals to serve on their Advisory Boards:

Apple Marketing Order – Growers from Eastern and Western New York, processors, and storage operators

Apple Research and Development Order – Growers from Eastern and Western New York, processors, and handlers (anyone involved in the production of apples)

Onion Research and Development Order – Growers from Eastern, Central, and Western New York

Cabbage Research and Development Order – Growers, processors, and handlers (anyone involved in the production of cabbage) statewide

Nomination forms for each, as well as information on New York State’s Marketing Order programs, can be found on the Department’s Marketing Orders website. Nominations must be submitted no later than Friday, April 30, 2021 to be considered for upcoming appointments to the boards listed here. For more information, please contact William Shattuck at [email protected] or (518) 485-7306.

Marketing Order Advisory Boards typically convene twice a year: once to establish a recommended annual budget based on available funds and provide required motions; and once to ensure funded projects are meeting desired outcomes. As needed, each advisory board may also convene to discuss pressing industry or program issues to ensure proper implementation of the Marketing Order. While Advisory Board positions are not compensated, reasonable costs are reimbursed should travel become needed in the future. Advisory Board communications have recently been held exclusively via conference call, email, and video chat due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will remain the case until such time as travel becomes practical and safe for all board members.