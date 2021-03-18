The Better Way The Evans Group is Helping Independent Fashion Designers
A Clothing Manufacturer in Los Angeles Looking to Change Apparel DevelopmentLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fashion designers on the west coast are enjoying the benefits and guidance of a prominent production house. The Evans Group, a full-service clothing manufacturer in Los Angeles emphasizing independent fashion designers, aims to build brands with confidence.
With years of experience, founder Jennifer Evans aims to help independent fashion designers. By developing custom clothing lines and providing numerous textile and factory workers jobs, The Evans Group stands out as a unique force in fashion design. Its in-house team works with clients to make their custom brands stand out in a world of mass-produced fashion.
Evans, a longtime student of fashion design, began The Evans Group through her dedication to smaller brands and the idea of hiring factory workers to focus solely on independent projects.
The Product and Manufacturing Process
Jennifer Evans and her team meet with clients, offering pre-production services to determine what designers need to create new products. From there, a talented design team takes over, using strategic planning, drafts, samples, and sketches to bring a custom brand to life.
The Evans Group uses both state-of-the-art premium clothing manufacturing hardware and detailed, hand-worked design and production.
With a dedicated team skilled in everything from pattern development to luxury fashion niches, The Evans Group strives to create high-quality products and premium clothing. The ultimate goal is to have designers launch their brand with confidence and studio-level production.
More information about the design services The Evan Group provides, along with its development and production, can be found at https://tegintl.com/.
