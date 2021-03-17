Bridgestone BATTLAX Motorcycle Tires Selected as Original Equipment on Suzuki new Hayabusa

BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tires are now available as original fitment on the 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa.

Featuring advanced technology from Bridgestone, the BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 offers enhanced wet/dry grip and handling by optimized belt construction and new compound.

The Bridgestone Group has been a long-time partner with Suzuki Motor Corporation.

TOKYO (March 17, 2021) - Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced that its BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tires have been selected as original equipment on the 2022 Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle released last month.

Featuring advanced technologies, the Bridgestone BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tires are engineered to provide enhanced wet/dry grip and handling with optimized belt construction and new compound. This leads to a lighter and more stable ride. These features highlight the performance of the Suzuki Hayabusa.

The all-new Hayabusa is the third-generation model which has undergone a full-model change for the first time in 13 years. Under the product concept "Ultimate Sport" which is inherited from the very first generation, it has further evolved the unique styling design with outstanding aerodynamic performance and superior riding performance. This fitment is part of a long-term collaboration in which Bridgestone has delivered premium tires to Suzuki Motor Corporation for a wide range of motorcycles.

■ Tire featured as original equipment on Suzuki Hayabusa

■ Motorcycle information

Bridgestone is focused on providing products that meet the needs of its customers by developing various product brands globally and expanding the range of original equipment tires that offer optimal functionality and value to a variety of motorcycle models.