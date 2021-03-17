The Way to Happiness Inspires Personal and Community Pride

Contagious enthusiasm after a cleanup by The Way to Happiness Foundation chapter sponsored by Churches of Scientology of Paris

Volunteers pick up discarded cups, bottles, wrappers—you name it—leaving the area much cleaner and more inviting.

A team of parents and children sponsored by the Church of Scientology Kaohsiung, Taiwan, takes on a busy shopping district for their cleanup.

Scouring the area for cigarette butts and other trash

Lausanne, Switzerland team selfie of an October 2020 cleanup

One message of The Way to Happiness is that you can influence others for the better or the worse—don’t discount the impact your actions have on others.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Way to Happiness is a moral code based wholly on common sense. Written by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, its purpose is to help arrest the current moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind.

The first chapter of the booklet points out: “You are important to other people. You are listened to. You can influence others.”

Volunteers form groups to promote the booklet’s positive message. One activity that groups take part in is community cleanups, based on the precept “Safeguard and Improve Your Environment,” which states: “Care of the planet begins in one’s own front yard.”

No matter a city’s attractions, how dynamic its history, how beautiful its boulevards and greenspaces, it is debased if its streets, landmarks and parks are strewn with cigarette butts, bottles, candy wrappers, syringes and discarded furniture or automobile parts.

Not only can neighborhood cleanups address the immediate problem, but by setting a good example they can help rebuild pride, participation and responsibility that can be felt in other aspects of community life.

The Way to Happiness can restore honesty and self-respect on a grass-roots level, worldwide, by individuals sharing the booklet with others and so bringing about increased tolerance and understanding among families, friends, groups, communities, nations and humankind—making a safer, less violent world for all. The booklet has been distributed in 117 languages in 186 nations and territories.

A free online E-course in 17 languages covering each of the 21 precepts is available through The Way to Happiness website, which includes the text of the booklet, the feature-length The Way to Happiness book-on-film and 21 public service announcements illustrating each of the booklet’s precepts.

Churches of Scientology and Scientologists are proud to support The Way to Happiness, and sponsor local chapters of The Way to Happiness Foundation to help instill a higher level of honesty, trust and self-respect.

About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

