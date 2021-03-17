OM 21-05 Sullivan vs. Coventry School Committee – Violation found

The Complainant alleged the Committee violated the OMA during its August 13, 2020 meeting by providing insufficient notice of business conducted pursuant to one item on its open session agenda and one item on its closed session agenda. The Complainant also alleged the closed session agenda item was an impermissible topic for executive session. This Office determined that the agenda items failed to adequately specify the nature of business to be discussed and that parts of the discussion during the executive session agenda item did not pertain to an individual's job performance and were not appropriate for executive session pursuant to R.I. Gen. Laws 42-46-5(a)(1). This Office did not find sufficient evidence of a willful or knowing violation but did require the Committee to take remedial measures regarding the open session item for which proper notice had not been provided and to publicize a copy of the executive session minutes with redactions to the portions that were permissible for executive session. VIOLATION FOUND