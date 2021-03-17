Photography-RAW Eliminating Economic Barriers to Learning Advanced Photography

The company believes everyone should have equitable access to advanced photography lessons and software, without costing a small fortune.

SOROE, DENMARK, March 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Popular online company, Photography-RAW , is pleased to announce it is helping to create equity and remove economic barriers to advanced photography lessons and software.Photography-RAW is an online photography learning platform that provides readers with practical tips, free photography guides and tutorials to help aspiring and advanced photographers develop critical industry skills. Founded by Peter Bredahl Dam, Photography-RAW offers informative blog articles, eBooks, tutorials, and inspiration to anyone looking to expand their knowledge about photography.In Peter’s most recent news, however, the passionate photography professional is making a game-changing move in the industry by providing a low-cost course to support photographers in advancing their skills. The course, Affinity Photo Advanced Video Course , helps photographers to navigate the advanced functions of Affinity Photo, a software made by Serif.“Affinity Photo is very comparable to Photoshop, but it is much cheaper and enables individuals from all walks of life to access high-quality photo editing software,” Peter says. “There aren’t, however, many video courses available for Affinity Photo, so I’m closing that gap by providing my Affinity Photo Advanced Video Course at a highly discounted rate. I believe many low-income families shy away from pursuing photography because it can be a very expensive hobby and profession to get into. With my low-fee course, and through the use of Affinity Photo, I hope to create more equity so everyone can enjoy photography.”Affinity Photo Advanced Video Course helps students to take their editing to a new level with advanced PRO techniques, such as:● Exposure blending● Luminosity masks● Focus stacking● Color grading● Creating macros and batch processing● Stamp, heal, and inpainting● Creating selections from channels● And more!The Affinity Photo Advanced Video Course is now available for just $29 – making it affordable for anyone who is interested in learning advanced editing techniques to up their photography game. Peter is also offering an unprecedented 60-day money-back guarantee for his 3.5-hour program.For more information about Photography-RAW’s Affinity Photo Advanced Video Course, or to download? , please visit https://www.photography-raw.com/affinity-photo-advanced-video-course/ About Peter Bredahl DamPeter Bredahl Dam is a nature and landscape photographer from Soroe, Denmark. In addition to working as a photographer, Peter provides straightforward and concise teaching strategies through online tutorials to support aspiring and advanced photographers in realizing their true potential.