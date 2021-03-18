BCFS Health and Human Services EMD operating infusion center for COVID-19 patients

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BCFS Health and Human Services Emergency Management Division (EMD), under the authority of the Texas Department of State Health Services, is operating a Regional Infusion Center at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio to provide COVID-19 positive individuals with monoclonal antibody therapeutics, by appointment.

The antibody therapeutic is administered through intravenous infusion and has been proven to be effective in preventing disease progression and avoiding the need for hospitalization. The treatment is advised for people who have underlying health conditions, an O2 saturation of greater than 93 percent, or anyone who is within 10 days of a positive COVID-19 test.

BCFS Health and Human Services EMD has also been tasked by the state to operate a 24-hour hotline to manage statewide requests for mobile monoclonal infusion of COVID-19 antibody therapeutics. The hotline has been operational since January 29. To date, EMD has infused more than 2,260 patients across the state.

To request treatment, call the hotline at 1-800-742-5990. People requesting treatment will need to meet administration criteria and have a referral from a licensed health care provider. For more information visit combatCOVID.hhs.gov.

The BCFS System is a global health and human services nonprofit organization with locations and programs in the United States as well as Eastern Europe, South Asia and Africa. The organization is a national leader in medical sheltering and emergency management and response, providing critical emergency support services to federal, state and local governments. The BCFS System also provides residential services and emergency shelters for children who are abused or neglected, assisted living services and vocational training for adults with intellectual disabilities, mental health services for children and families, foster care and adoption services, health services, transitional living services for youth and those in the juvenile justice system, residential camping and retreats for children and families, and international humanitarian aid for children living in impoverished conditions in developing countries.