CMB’s Current EB-5 Offering Is Subscribing Quickly With Only Limited Availability

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB) is currently subscribing EB-5 investors in our CMB Group 75 partnership – Hillwood Commerce 275 (Group 75), located in the Greater Detroit, Michigan area. The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa Program provides foreign nationals and their families with the chance to live permanently in the United States.



Group 75 will loan $26.1 million of EB-5 investment capital to a Hillwood Development Company affiliate for the construction of a 517,500 square feet (48,077 square meter) build-to-suit logistics facility for a major Fortune 500 ecommerce tenant, which is part of a 663 acre (268 hectare) master-planned, multi-phased business park currently under development at the former Pinnacle Racecourse. Construction of this development has already commenced and is projected to be complete in the third quarter of 2021.

Over the past few decades, the e-commerce industry has seen massive growth, which coincides with the rise of internet shopping. Billions of people from all around the world shop online as part of their daily lives, and even more do now since the start of the COVID-19 global pandemic. In August of last year, Forbes reported that e-commerce had seen a 129% year-over-year growth margin in the U.S. and Canada and that e-commerce sales were projected to hit $4.2 trillion by the end of 2020. CMB has been active in pursuing projects in this growing industry in conjunction with Hillwood Development Company.

CMB and Hillwood have already completed infrastructure developments for major Fortune 500 tenants such as: Amazon, Coca Cola Distribution, Starbucks and Wayfair. CMB has been involved with e-commerce development for over a decade and continues to leverage the strengths and explosive growth of this multi-trillion dollar industry.

Group 75 marks our 31st EB-5 partnership in which CMB has worked with Hillwood Development Company and its affiliates. Over the past 10 years, CMB partnerships have funded the development and construction of over 50 industrial and logistics facilities across seven U.S. States and 14 cities. CMB has been able to provide Hillwood with more than $880 million of EB-5 investment capital for construction involving more than $3 billion in total project spending, resulting in the creation of approximately 28,000 new American jobs. Additionally, the previous 30 CMB partnerships involving Hillwood projects that have been adjudicated have had a 100% success rate in every facet. This includes a 100% project approval rate with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) at the I-526 and I-829 stages and a return of capital for eligible investors. “I would venture to say this is an unparalleled track record of success for an EB-5 regional center and its developer partner,” said Patrick Hogan, CEO and Founder of CMB Regional Centers.

These are the qualities that every prospective EB-5 investor should look for when choosing an EB-5 regional center project for themselves and their families. CMB, time and time again, has provided our nearly 6,000 immigrant investor families with these high quality, well vetted investment opportunities, which we believe will provide them with the highest likelihood of success in their pursuit to live permanently in the United States of America. This is always CMB’s primary goal when structuring our EB-5 investments: to make sure the investor and their families meet the requirements of the EB-5 program. CMB continues to maintain a 100% approval rate for its EB-5 partnerships.

CMB is one of the oldest active EB-5 regional center operators in the industry and has represented nearly 6,000 EB-5 investor families, of which nearly 5,000 have achieved I-526 petition approvals and over 1,500 have achieved I-829 petition (permanent green card) approvals to live and work permanently in the United States. Few EB-5 regional centers have come close to achieving this level of success for their EB-5 investors.

