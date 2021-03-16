Patriot One Releases Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”), developer of the PATSCANTM Multi-Sensor Threat Detection Platform, is pleased to release its second quarter interim financial results for the three and six month periods ended January 31, 2021. All information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.



The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and six month periods ended January 31, 2021, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.patriot1tech.com.

“In the past few weeks, we have seen a definite upturn and strong acceleration in market activity, resulting in a significant increase in the number of customer engagements, site surveys, demonstrations and trials” stated Peter Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Patriot One. “With this momentum, along with our new focused sales organization and our strengthening sales pipeline, I am very optimistic, and believe we are well-positioned to deliver a strong second half of our fiscal year.”

Company Highlights for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended January 31, 2021

The following is a summary of the key business highlights for the Company for the three month period ended January 31, 2021:

Welcomed Peter Evans, as Chief Executive Officer and Director, who brings strong expertise and a proven track record in revenue growth for early-stage technology organizations;





Hired new professional and seasoned sales representatives who are building a strong pipeline of business by engaging with new and existing prospects for the entire portfolio of solutions;





Revamped its marketing strategy to be highly focused on campaigns aimed at our key target markets; and





Continued to implement restructuring and cost cutting efforts to improve operating efficiencies and to better align the Company with its strategic direction and business development plans.



Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

Revenue was $0.3 million and $0.7 million for the three and six months periods ended January 31, 2021 respectively as compared to $0.4 million and $0.5 million for the same periods ended January 31, 2020.





The Company had $0.5 million of deferred revenue and $0.8 million of contracted revenue not yet recognized as revenue as of January 31, 2021, of which 100% is expected to be recognized over the next twelve months.





Net loss was $3.2 million and $6.3 million for the three and six month periods ended January 31, 2021 as compared to $6.3 million and $13.6 million for the same periods ended January 31, 2020. The decrease in loss pertains to streamlining of the Company’s business operations, COVID-19 relief funding received and transaction costs incurred in the comparative six month period for the acquisition of Xtract Technologies Inc.





Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.02 and $0.04 for the three and six month periods ended January 31, 2021 respectively as compared to $0.04 and $0.09 for the same periods ended January 31, 2020.



About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One’s mission is to deliver innovative threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions for safer communities. Our PATSCAN™ Multi-Sensor Threat Detection Platform provides a network of advanced sensor technologies with powerful next generation AI software. The network can be covertly deployed from far perimeter to interiors across multiple weapons-restricted facilities. The PATSCAN™ platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee and public entryways and inside the facilities. Each solution in the platform identifies weapons, related threats or disturbances, or potential health and safety threats for immediate security response. Our motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of the PATSCAN™ platform will act as an effective deterrent to diminish the epidemic of active threats around the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

