UPCOMING ANNOUNCEMENT: Protein Industries Canada invests into domestic soybean processing

/EIN News/ -- LINDSAY, Ontario, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, March 18, Protein Industries Canada will be making a virtual announcement with Canada Protein Ingredients Ltd. - Ingrédients Protéiques du Canada Ltée (CPI-IPC), DJ Hendrick International, Agrocorp Processing, Semences Prograin and Synthesis Network. Together, they’ll be announcing a project aimed at developing and commercializing high-quality, protein ingredients made from non-GM soybean varieties. These varieties will also be developed through the project, specifically for Canadian growing conditions.

The announcement will be held virtually at 10 a.m. EST on Thursday, March 18. Media can attend by registering at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KnD8v-t0STSP7acA2Nnvrg. Project partners will be available for questions following the announcement.

For more information, please contact:

Gabriel Valentini
Protein Industries Canada
Winnipeg, MB
431-997-5889
gabriel@proteinsupercluster.ca


UPCOMING ANNOUNCEMENT: Protein Industries Canada invests into domestic soybean processing

