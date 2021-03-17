ZARIOT hires Saint Patrick to drive the snakes out of IoT

Saint Patrick Dawood Ghalaieny, CEO ZARIOT ZARIOT

DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZARIOT, with the aim of securing the future of IoT has signed a one year exclusive contract with Saint Patrick to replicate his successes in converting unbelievers to believers and driving the snakes from Ireland.“We had the top executive search firms engaged to find the person we needed. It was a long effort and scoured over 1,000 shortlisted candidates, however as soon as I saw Paddy’s CV I was sold. We just needed to introduce him to the team and see if he would fit culturally,” Dawood Ghalaieny, CEO at ZARIOT mentioned.The onboarding process included lengthy discussions, talking through the issues the world was having with IoT –including control of misbehaving IoT devices causing network disruption, nefarious actors taking IoT devices out of service, using IoT devices to to track their locations, and so on.“If there is someone who is able to, in one swoop, both educate and convert the masses to recognise the lack of control and the vulnerabilities that exist within cellular IoT - and in the same breath eliminate them from the IoT landscape – it’s Saint Patrick,” said Ghalaieny.“This is why ZARIOT made sure that we were able to secure such a formidable force in education and control as Saint Patrick.”“When I met the team at ZARIOT and they explained to me the vision that they had in using best of breed technologies to irradicate unnecessary security vulnerabilities and be able to control IoT within the network in a manageable way--I was in. They had me at hello (or ‘howaya’, as they say in Ireland,.” commented Saint Patrick.When considering the IoT control and security landscape there is a significant deficit. When 10,000 faulty IoT devices misbehave and create signalling issues simultaneously the entire mobile network is affected. ZARIOT has the capability to control those devices and alert the enterprise to the issue.When it comes to hacking attempts in IoT, it’s naturally thought of as IP vectors that should be protected against and not signalling attacks like denial of service, location tracking, or SMS injection and interception. Apart from these concerns, there is a need for granular control over the thousands of devices deployed, so that if SIMs are stolen and put into a handset or if a device that should be static suddenly moves location you need to know about it.St. Patrick, patron saint of Ireland was born in Roman Britain in the late 4th century, at the age of 16 and taken to Ireland as a slave. He escaped but returned in 432 to convert the Irish to Christianity. His affinity for cybersecurity and the internet of things came to him later in life. He has established monasteries, churches, and schools and is credited with many legendary accomplishments such driving the snakes out of Ireland and having successfully deployed the shamrock to explain the Holy Trinity. Saint Patrick's Day is celebrated on March 17 each year.ZARIOT, based in Dublin, offers secure connectivity globally for IoT and M2M devices, with signalling and IP security solutions for enterprises. ZARIOT brings a pedigree of innovation in telecom security to IoT. With over 15 years of expertise in signalling security, ZARIOT is on the leading edge of mobile network security, ensuring the highest level of security and control is is always maintained.

