AG Slatery Responds to Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy Plan

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 | 12:18pm

Nashville- Purdue Pharma announced that it filed its bankruptcy plan before the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York as March 15 was the deadline to file the plan for reorganization.

“While the Purdue Pharma plan filing represents a significant step toward providing crucial opioid abatement resources, Tennessee’s support is still contingent on remaining unresolved issues,” said Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III. “The States will continue negotiating with the Debtors to finalize terms that maximize the needed abatement funds for all States and their local communities.”

