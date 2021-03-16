Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- WAUWATOSA, Wis., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 16, 2021, the Board of Directors of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per common share, payable on May 4, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 12, 2021.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Milwaukee/Oklahoma Ave, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.

Contact: Mark R. Gerke
Chief Financial Officer
414-459-4012
markgerke@wsbonline.com


