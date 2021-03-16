Spring into Carbon Monoxide Safety

/EIN News/ -- Ontario, Canada, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the snow melts away and warmer temperatures are in the midst, our spring to-do lists are starting to grow. The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) wants to remind Ontario residents that no spring to-do list is complete without one that addresses Carbon Monoxide (CO) safety.

With over 65% of all CO injuries and deaths in Ontario occurring in homes and the average dwelling having roughly 4-6 fuel-burning appliances that produce CO, public education is key when it comes to mitigating these risks.

With the hope that multiple voices will bring greater impact to the message, TSSA partners with other safety-minded organizations to deliver critical information to residents in communities across Ontario. Most recently, TSSA has joined up with the Hawkins-Gignac Foundation for CO Education and a number of eastern Ontario fire and emergency services departments to provide residents with important CO safety messages.

“Although spring is on the horizon, the risks of CO exposure don’t change,” says Sam Sadeghi, Director of TSSA’s Fuels Safety Program. “We need to remember that CO sources can exist in places other than just our homes, such as in our cottages, campers, boat cabins and RVs. CO can build up in these enclosed spaces quickly, and result in harmful and, unfortunately, at-times deadly poisoning.”



Take Action, Think Safe:

“Safety is a shared responsibility” adds Sadeghi, and by taking these actions we can lower CO risks in our homes.”

Lastly, know the symptoms of CO poisoning. They are similar to the flu – nausea, headache, burning eyes, confusion and drowsiness – except there is no fever. If these symptoms appear, it is imperative to get everyone outside to fresh air immediately and call 911 or the local fire department.



