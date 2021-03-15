Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
GSP engagement week 22-25 March 2021

Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) Brussels, 16 March 2021

The GSP Engagement Week is a fully virtual conference organised as part of the GSP Hub Project, which aims to increase the awareness and engagement with the EU’s Generalised. Scheme of Preferences (GSP). This workshop will gather high-level speakers from politics, business, civil society and academia to share their insights in four main fields.

Through input talks and panel discussions highlighting the effects of the trade-related initiative on human rights, sustainability, and inclusiveness, participants will be able to get more insight into the economic and the human dimensions of the GSP. Conducted in a fully virtual format, the conference will contrast viewpoints from the EU and beneficiary countries, providing an open space for discussion and debate.

Background

The EU’s GSP is an extremely important tool for developing countries to further integrate into the global economy and move up value chains. The GSP enshrines both preferential tariff access to the EU market for eligible beneficiary countries with core sustainability criteria, thus forming a core pillar of the EU’s commitment to trade and sustainable development.

