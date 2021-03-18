Aspire2STEAM.org Announces Second Scholarship Recipient in 2021—Neha Sujith
Supporters of nonprofit are doing their part to help underrepresented young women overcome STEAM-related education and career barriers
It’s incredibly challenging to receive a STEAM-focused education these days and the debt these students take on through college loan programs is crippling.”DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire2STEAM company officials announced that Neha Sujith will be its second “21 in ‘21” Annual Campaign scholarship recipient. Neha is a freshman at Texas A&M University at College Station in Texas. She is pursuing a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering and a minor in Computer Science with hopes to one day achieve a Master’s in Aerospace Engineering.
— Cheryl O'Donoghue, CEO & Co-Founder, Aspire2STEAM.org
“Neha embodies so beautifully the concept of STEAM—STEM powered by the Arts, which helps build emotional intelligence and resiliency and is essential for success in school and life,” said Cheryl O’Donoghue, CEO and Co-Founder at Aspire2STEAM.org. “In addition to her passion for aerospace and physics, Neha is an amateur artist.”
Art has been an integral part of Neha’s childhood and how she communicates. “Just like Frieda Kahlo used metaphors to express her emotions through her paintings, I attempt to use subtlety to help express my intricate thoughts, while showcasing my own rich Asian heritage,” said Neha.
The Aspire2STEAM scholarship application review team was also impressed by Neha’s ability to work well with others, especially through her recent participation in the NASA Lucy Student Pipeline Accelerator and Competency Enabler Mission Concept Academy. Neha collaborated with ten aspiring engineers to create a mission concept to study Saturn’s moon, Enceladus. Together, the group of student engineers designed a lander called Protogonus-22. “This team experience allowed me to grow both mentally and emotionally,” said Neha. “Handling the countless roller coasters we encountered during the project, all in the middle of the uncertainty and distress of a global pandemic, made me stronger and more confident in my capabilities as both a leader and a team member.”
It’s also important for Neha to give back to others. She mentors young girls in middle school and high school who are studying physics and mathematics, teaching them to develop problem-solving skills so they can look at a problem and connect relevant concepts together to arrive at a solution. She also shares information with them about career opportunities in aerospace, giving them a peek into an industry they may not have considered.
“It’s a humbling experience to get to know the young women and girls we serve through Aspire2STEAM,” said Cheryl. “It’s also incredibly challenging to receive a STEAM-focused education these days and the debt these students take on through college loan programs is crippling. Add to that the sad reality that young women and girls are often overlooked by many STEAM scholarships programs. If you’re not at the top of your class with the highest SAT score, no matter how hard you work, there’s a good chance you’ll be paying off your college education years after graduation, if not decades.”
As a society, O’Donoghue believes we can do better by these aspiring students who want careers in STEAM so they can do work that ultimately benefits us all. “We talk about the need to close gender and opportunity gaps in STEAM, but more action must be taken. That’s why we launched our 21 in ‘21 Annual Campaign to give our supporters a cause they can get behind, helping fund 21 new scholarships for young women and girls this year.”
Aspire2STEAM awards scholarships throughout the year and will be making additional announcements in the weeks to come. The nonprofit awards three different categories of STEAM-related scholarships—1) scholarships for special training (including afterschool and summer programs), 2) scholarships for certification programs (including health sciences, technology, electro-mechanical, among many other STEAM-focused certifications) and 3) scholarships for college (2-year and 4-year) education. Multiple scholarships may be awarded in each category. Scholarships are for $1,000 and are awarded throughout the year. Learn more about Aspire2STEAM.org and apply for a scholarship online today.
About...
Aspire2STEAM.org (formerly known as Mission Sisters Who Work) is in its fourth year of operation and was founded on the belief that when you give young women and girls access to an education and mentoring to become self-empowered, you lift them up, those around them…and ultimately the world. Donations fund scholarships for young women and girls experiencing financial and opportunity barriers as they complete their STEAM-related education.
Also, 100 percent of all royalties earned from books written by Aspire2STEAM.org co-founder and CEO, Cheryl O’Donoghue, including How to Be an Emotionally Intelligent Leader, How to Be a Woman in Technology and How to Be a Woman in Business are donated to Aspire2STEAM. Buy a book on Amazon and/or donate now at Aspire2STEAM.org/donate/. Your kindness is a catalyst for change and empowerment for the young women and girls we serve.
Cheryl O'Donoghue
Aspire2STEAM
Cheryl@Aspire2STEAM.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn