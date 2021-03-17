Regional Supply to Sponsor Elevate EXPO and Other Upcoming Events March-June 2021

Utah Cultural Celebration Center Celebrating 75 Years In Business

Elevate Expo is back in 2021 and sure to inspire, educate, and motivate owners of sign-making, screen-printing, and vehicle wrap businesses.” — Lawrence Wiscombe, General Manager

Regional Supply Elevate EXPO: June 24-25

Join us for our Elevate EXPO 2021 as we celebrate our 75th anniversary. The much-anticipated Elevate EXPO will be held on Thursday and Friday, June 24 & 25, 2021. This year it will move to a new, bigger location: the Utah Cultural Celebration Center. This venue is centrally located in the Salt Lake Valley at 1355 W. 3100 S.

- Walk It Out: Walk the floor and visit over 30 vendor booths.

- Interact: Experience hands-on interaction with products from vehicle wraps to indoor graphics and wide-format printing.

- Plug In: Plug in with free business-building and product application classes taught all day.

Read what people are saying about the Regional Supply Elevate EXPO:

“Having all of the vendors in the same room was not only convenient, it was a great way to think of questions on the fly and to learn about new products that we hadn't heard about.”

“I liked the knowledge of the vendors answering questions. I didn't have one question go unanswered.”

“I enjoyed getting to meet the vendors at their respective businesses and ask them directly why their product is superior. Loved being able to use some of the products to "try before buying" and see new equipment at work.”

“I thought it was great and I really appreciated all of the help from the vendors. I am hyped to start using the things I learned in my business. P.S. the food was great too. Thanks!”

Vehicle Wrap Class: March 25-26

Two day beginner/intermediate wrap class sponsored by Avery Dennison and taught by industry legend John Duever. Class goes from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm each day, and lunch is provided. There will be some classroom presentation, but most of the time will be spent hands-on wrapping vehicles. We will be using MPI 1105EZ vinyl with the DOL 1360 laminate as well as the SW900 supreme wrapping film. Tools and sample rolls provided for each participant.

ISA International Sign Expo: April 7-9 (virtual)

ISA International Sign Expo® is the largest and most comprehensive trade show in the sign, graphics and visual communications industry. With thousands of attendees and hundreds of exhibitors pushing the limits of innovation in wide format printing, digital signage, LEDs, software, and so much more, you are sure to find solutions to move your business forward and become more profitable.

Roland Business Builder Demo Days Roadshow: April 15-16

We’re hitting the road in our 2021 Demo Days Roadshow, offering limited attendance appointments at select locations throughout the US. Each stop will feature interactive product and application demonstrations and a chance to meet with Roland DGA product experts in a safe environment, with social distancing precautions in place.

Request your exclusive appointment on a day and time that works best for you.

Learn more and register for these events by visiting www.regionalsupply.com, emailing us at support@regionalsupply.com, or giving us a call at (800)-365-8920.