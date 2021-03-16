Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (15 March 2021)

731 people have tested positive to the disease, out of a sample size of 4,513. Total confirmed positive cases are now 113,967. Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,373,839.

Nairobi is leading with 541 cases, Tharaka Nithi 42, Machakos 39, Kiambu 26, Kajiado 18, Mombasa 18, Meru 9, Nyeri 5, Makueni 5, Nakuru 4, Garissa 3, Kilifi 2, Kisii 2, Murang’a 2, Narok 2, Nyamira 2, Trans Nzoia 2, Uasin Gishu 2, Kisumu 1, Mandera 1, Migori 1, Nyandarua 1, Kirinyaga 1, Bomet 1 and Wajir 1.

191 patients have recovered from the disease, 166 from the Home Based and Isolation Care while 25 are from various health facilities.

Total recoveries now stand at 88,596.

5 patients have succumbed to the disease pushing the cumulative fatality to 1,918. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

678 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 2,129 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

109 patients are in the ICU, 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 72 on supplemental oxygen.

14 patients are on observation.

24 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them in general wards.