Total Expert Again Recognized on the Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest List

Fintech Leader Ranks in Top 50 Fastest-Growing Companies in the Midwest for Second Year in a Row

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Expert , the customer experience platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, was again named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing companies in the region.



This marks the second-straight year Total Expert has ranked among the top 50 companies in its region on the Inc. 5000 Series: Midwest list. For three years in a row, Total Expert has been recognized alongside companies nationwide on the wider Inc. 500 list. The company ranked #288 in 2020, #105 in 2019, and #337 in 2018.

“Banks and lenders are facing an unprecedented need to improve customer experience at every touchpoint in order to drive growth and increase customer loyalty,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. “Inclusion again on the Inc. 5000 list is a huge honor, and it's a testament to our market leadership in CRM and customer engagement for modern financial institutions.”

More than 150 financial services organizations, from leading community banks and credit unions to three of the nation’s top 10 banks and nine of the top 15 mortgage lenders, rely on Total Expert to build trust with their customers through a digital-first customer experience strategy.

Over the last three years, Total Expert revenues have grown by over 1,500%. The company took home several growth awards in 2020, a nod to the company’s innovation in delivering the leading experience platform, including the No. 3 spot on the Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal’s 2020 Fast 50 list and No. 82 on the Deloitte Tech Fast 500 list. For more information about Total Expert, visit www.totalexpert.com .

About Total Expert

Total Expert is a fintech software company that delivered the first Experience Platform purpose-built for the modern financial institution. The platform enables sales and marketing teams to leverage data to seamlessly deliver products and services relevant to each customer based on their financial goals. Total Expert focuses on the unique compliance needs of financial services organizations that must integrate industry-specific data and applications to deliver a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. For more information, visit totalexpert.com.