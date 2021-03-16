Sonatype Adds Cloud-Native Container and Kubernetes Security for Developers

Powered by NeuVector, Nexus Container provides developer-friendly security and continuous visibility into the composition, and management of containers

/EIN News/ -- FULTON, Md., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype, the leader in developer-friendly tools for software supply chain management and security, today announced Nexus Container, powered by NeuVector. Nexus Container is a Kubernetes-native, full life cycle container security solution that secures containerized applications from development to production.

Nexus Container enables Sonatype customers to continuously scan for security vulnerabilities and compliance misconfigurations from build to ship to run, and can keep these vulnerable images from deploying with admission controls. It is also the only solution to offer behavior-based run-time incident detection and inspection, allowing for the identification of any and all network traffic at application Layer 7 and every container process in order to automatically create behavior-based security policies. It also provides Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) to implement Data Loss Protection (DLP), and prevent zero-day malware and network attacks.

“In today’s cloud-native world, developers are increasingly packaging and delivering applications in the form of containers running in public, hybrid, and private cloud operating environments,” said Wayne Jackson, CEO of Sonatype. “We’re proud to offer Nexus Container running on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform and supporting all cloud-native frameworks from day one. It’s capabilities leap frog all other solutions on the market with deeper, smarter, and more accurate container insights.”

“NeuVector and Sonatype share a common vision of the importance of comprehensive data protection in container environments,” said Stephanie Fohn, CEO, NeuVector. “As enterprise adoption of cloud-native frameworks accelerates, security must be a priority. We’re excited to extend our partnership and power Nexus Container to ensure automated security and compliance at every stage of the software development lifecycle.”

Sonatype unveiled Nexus Container as part of its next-generation Nexus platform offering customers full-spectrum control of the cloud-native software development lifecycle including: third-party open source code, first-party source code, infrastructure as code (IaC), and containerized code.

Sonatype is the leader in developer-friendly, full-spectrum software supply chain management providing organizations total control of their cloud-native development lifecycles, including third-party open source code, first-party source code, infrastructure as code, and containerized code. The company supports 70% of the Fortune 100 and its commercial and open source tools are trusted by 15 million developers around the world. With a vision to transform the way the world innovates, Sonatype helps organizations of all sizes build higher quality software that's more aligned with business needs, more maintainable, and more secure.

Sonatype has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators in the world, two years in a row, and has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 5000 lists for the past five years. For more information, please visit Sonatype.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn

NeuVector, the leader in full lifecycle container security, empowers global organizations to fully secure their container infrastructures without compromising business velocity. For security, DevOps, and infrastructure teams, the NeuVector continuous container security and compliance platform simplifies data protection from pipeline to production, enforces compliance, and provides unparalleled visibility and automated controls to combat known and unknown threats. To learn more about NeuVector, visit NeuVector.com.

