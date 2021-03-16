GreenMantra Technologies Announces Exclusive Distribution Relationship with HARKE GROUP

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenMantra Technologies is pleased to announce our partnership with HARKE GROUP to distribute our products in Europe. GreenMantra is an innovation leader that utilizes its advanced recycling technology to create unique specialty polymers and synthetic waxes from discarded plastics. HARKE GROUP is a leading distributor of specialty chemicals in Europe and will provide sales, marketing, and logistical support throughout Europe and the UK for GreenMantra’s sustainable polymer additives.

GreenMantra is entering the European market soon after the EU adopted a new Circular Economy Action Plan, one of the main components of the European Green Deal, which targets the entire lifecycle of products to ensure that sustainable products become the norm in the EU. A key tenet of the plan is for producers to incorporate as much recycled material as possible, replacing prime material while reducing or eliminating single-use plastics.

This EU mandate for a circular economy strongly aligns with GreenMantra's mission to upcycle discarded plastics into higher value polymers that improve performance. GreenMantra’s materials are used in a diverse range of industrial applications including plastic compounds, extruded and injection molding parts, and asphalt roofing products. In each application, the additives enhance manufacturing efficiency and allow manufacturers to greatly increase the recycled content of their end products without sacrificing performance or profitability

“We are excited to collaborate with HARKE to introduce our sustainable specialty polymers and synthetic waxes to the European market. This partnership enables GreenMantra to strengthen our global presence and expand our ability to divert plastics from our landfills and oceans.” says Jodie Morgan, chief executive officer of GreenMantra.

“At HARKE GROUP we are continuously seeking new materials to support our customers in their mission to drive sustainable innovation and create a circular economy for plastics, without sacrificing quality. We are delighted to add GreenMantra’s line of high-performance additives to our portfolio. This is the latest step in our journey to build our specialty range for sustainable raw materials. Our experienced colleagues from Coatings, Plastics & Polymers team look forward to providing extensive services for the plastic segment ranging from the development process to technical consulting during the test period through smooth raw materials delivery,” says Thorsten Harke, president of HARKE GROUP.

ABOUT HARKE GROUP

HARKE GROUP is a powerful chemical and plastics distributor with a strong footprint in Europe and Asia. For more than 50 years, the Group is #ConnectingWorldMarkets on 4 continents, in more than 50 countries, for more than 30 industries through its skilled technical sales, formulation and logistics experts in 16 subsidiaries. The broad portfolio of high-quality products from solid principals covers the areas of Life Sciences, Home & Personal Care, I&I, Chemistry, Coatings, Plastics & Polymers, Plastic Products, Packaging & Services and Imaging. With a proven track record, 3 laboratories, 2 contract packing sites and more than 40,000 deliveries per year HARKE is taking over full responsibility along the whole value chain according to its principle #OnePartnerOneResponsibility. As family-owned company in the 2nd generation with business relationships that exist in part as long as the group itself and the passion of its employees #TheRightChemistry is more than just a hashtag for HARKE, but rather a lived corporate philosophy. The company group offers effective, sustainable and dependable solutions agile and fast!

ABOUT GREENMANTRA

GreenMantra Technologies is a leader in advanced recycling that transforms recycled plastics into value-creating specialty waxes and polymers. GreenMantra's products are used as performance enhancers and processing aids in roofing, asphalt roads, extruded plastic parts and other construction infrastructure applications with useful lifespans of 20-50+ years. In each application, GreenMantra improves product performance, provides a more efficient manufacturing process, and allows manufacturers to greatly increase the recycled content of their end products without sacrificing performance. GreenMantra is diverting thousands of metric tons annually of waste plastic from our oceans and landfills into new applications.

