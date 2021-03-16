Cority Achieves FedRAMP Ready Status for its Trusted EHSQ Software Offering

Cority Trusted EHSQ Software supports U.S. Federal Government agencies in managing critical environmental, health, safety, and quality initiatives

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the leading global enterprise EHS software provider, today announced it has achieved FedRAMP Ready status from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) for its unified environmental, health, safety, and quality management (EHSQ) software cloud offering. It is currently the only global EHSQ vendor with this designation.

Cority works with over 130 government and public sector clients globally, including NASA, Los Alamos National Laboratory, National Institutes of Health (NIH), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and UCOR. Demand continues to rise from government agencies for EHS and Quality management software, as the role of EHS grows in importance to support strategic initiatives beyond risk and compliance, including sustainability, operational excellence, and more recently, COVID-19 programs.

FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services to ensure the protection of federal information.

“Achieving the FedRAMP Ready designation affirms Cority’s comprehensive and market-leading data privacy and security protocols and secure cloud solution offerings for global organizations,” explains Atish Ghosh, Chief Technology Officer, Cority. “We are proud to be able to offer further peace of mind for government agencies that are embracing the cloud for their critical environment, health, safety, and quality initiatives.”

Organizations are increasingly embracing Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, and now public sector agencies can also benefit from the high scalability, low total cost of ownership, and seamless upgrades of SaaS while ensuring their critical data is protected with the highest levels of security.

Cority is listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace and more information about Cority’s solutions can be found at www.cority.com



About Cority

Cority is the global enterprise EHS software provider that empowers those who transform the way the world works. For over 35 years, Cority has been powered by a spirit of innovation, deep domain expertise, and a commitment to integrity that enables our customers to achieve higher levels of operational and sustainable performance. With the most comprehensive, human-centered, and secure SaaS platform, Cority helps people and businesses thrive around the world. The company enjoys the industry’s highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its strong employee culture and outstanding business performance. To learn more, visit www.cority.com

Cority Software Inc. media@cority.com