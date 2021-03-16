Quest Brings Galvanize GRC Technology to State and Local Government Agencies

Galvanize’s access to Quest’s national cooperative purchasing agreement streamlines sales of its risk management cloud solutions

/EIN News/ -- ROSEVILLE, Calif., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galvanize, the global leader in SaaS governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software, today announced its Fulfillment Partner Agreement with Quest, the leading global technology management firm, for the purpose of using its NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement led by the State of Utah. Galvanize can now utilize Quest’s NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions contract to sell its cloud-based risk management solutions to government agencies and political subdivisions across the United States and its territories.



The NASPO ValuePoint contract eliminates the need for the participating states to solicit bids or develop RFPs, which typically slow down implementations and impact budgets. With no additional negotiations required, Galvanize can simplify its procurement process allowing governments to deploy GRC technology solutions faster with state, local and education (SLED) customers. The 14 Participating Addendums currently included in the contract are: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Guam, Hawaii, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Utah, Vermont, and Washington. Additional Participating Addendums are in progress.

“As SLED agencies see a growing urgency for GRC programs, they don’t want to deal with a long-winded RFP process for buying digital solutions like Galvanize,” said Dan Zitting, chief product and strategy officer at Galvanize. “By partnering with Quest, we can expand our work with government agencies in new states and streamline the process at the same time.”

“Through our partnership, Galvanize can now proactively pursue SLED business and accelerate the purchasing cycle through the NASPO ValuePoint contract,” said Adam Burke, vice president of sales at Quest. “Galvanize can deploy its technology faster to address the challenges SLED customers face in today’s evolving risk landscape.”

To learn more about Galvanize’s SLED programs, please visit the state and local government area on our website.

About Galvanize:

Galvanize is the leading provider of award-winning, cloud-based security, risk management, compliance, and audit software for some of the world’s largest organizations. The integrated HighBond platform provides visibility into risk, makes it easy to demonstrate compliance, and helps grow audit, risk, and compliance programs without incurring extra costs. More than 6,300 organizations in 130 countries rely on HighBond to meet their objectives, including many Fortune 1000 and S&P 500 companies, hundreds of banks, manufacturers, healthcare and government organizations. Whether managing threats, assessing risk, measuring controls, monitoring compliance, or expanding assurance coverage, HighBond automates manual tasks, blends organization-wide data, and broadcasts it in easy-to-share dashboards and reports.

About Quest

Quest® is a leading global technology management firm. For over 30 years, we’ve worked seamlessly with our clients to achieve their technology and business goals. Quest delivers IT managed, cloud, consulting, staffing, and support services for cybersecurity, disaster recovery, incident response, virtualization, networking, application development, datacenter and physical infrastructure including access control, wireless design, video conferencing, and cabling/fiber optic. Our unique and flexible service level agreement, QuestFlex®, allows companies to customize managed technologies via on-premise, off-site, or in the cloud with one of our US-based or international service delivery centers.

Quest® and copyrights by Quest® are registered trademarks of Quest Media & Supplies, Inc. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: www.questsys.com.

About NASPO and NASPO ValuePoint

The National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) is a non-profit association dedicated to advancing public procurement through leadership, excellence, and integrity. It is made up of the directors of the central purchasing offices in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of the United States. NASPO is an organization that helps its members as public procurement leaders by promoting best practices, education, professional development, research, and innovative procurement strategies. Learn more at www.naspo.org. NASPO ValuePoint is the cooperative purchasing division of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), facilitating cooperative public procurement solicitations using a Lead State model. NASPO ValuePoint delivers high value, reliable, and competitively sourced cooperative contracts—offering public entities outstanding prices, favorable terms and conditions, and value-added services. Learn more at www.naspovaluepoint.org.

NASPO™, NASPO ValuePoint™, and Lead State Model™ are trademarks of the National Association of State Procurement Officials.

