Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,644 in the last 365 days.

SAVE THE DATE: 18th Annual MLTI Student Conference

SAVE THE DATE for the 18th Annual Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) Student Conference on May 20th, 2021! This year’s conference will be held virtually and free of charge to all 4th through 12th grade students.

Registration opens on April 5th.  

For more information please check out our website: https://www.maine.gov/doe/learning/ltt/conference.

Designed in collaboration with the students and educators of the MLTI Student Conference Advisory Board.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

SAVE THE DATE: 18th Annual MLTI Student Conference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.