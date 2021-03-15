SAVE THE DATE: 18th Annual MLTI Student Conference

SAVE THE DATE for the 18th Annual Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) Student Conference on May 20th, 2021! This year’s conference will be held virtually and free of charge to all 4th through 12th grade students.

Registration opens on April 5th.

For more information please check out our website: https://www.maine.gov/doe/learning/ltt/conference.

Designed in collaboration with the students and educators of the MLTI Student Conference Advisory Board.