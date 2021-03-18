Stephen Varanko III Releases Revamped Version of Popular Sport Blog Site

BALTIMORE , MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Individuals who wish to stay abreast on some of today’s most exciting basketball and football programs nationwide can now access a newly upgraded version of a popular sport blog site by industry aficionado Stephen Varanko III. The updated site has already generated immense traffic since its Feb. 1 release, according to Varanko.

The revamped website, Version 2.0, can be found at http://www.stephenvarankoiii.com/. Stephen Varanko III said he decided to update Version 1.0 of website, which made its debut in 2020, after it achieved better-than-expected ratings. In fact, it drew three times the amount of traffic initially expected due to garnering first-page rankings for multiple keywords, according to Varanko. Varanko said Version 2.0, which is more intuitive than its predecessor, is likewise achieving high rankings online.

Varanko’s sport blog website highlights a handful of his favorite sport teams at the professional and college levels. For instance, readers can learn updates about the Virginia Military Institute’s basketball and football programs, which stand out for their unparalleled passion on the court and on the gridiron, respectively, according to Varanko.

Varanko’s site also draws attention to Boston’s professional basketball team as well as Baltimore’s professional baseball team. Specifically, it showcases the accomplishments of their quintessential coaches, players, and plays. It furthermore provides insightful commentary by Varanko on each team’s outlook for future seasons.

Through the website, readers can additionally learn about what many of today’s professional teams are doing in response to today’s global COVID-19 pandemic. For example, Varanko explains how professional baseball, football, basketball, and hockey teams are moving forward with their games while still keeping both their players and fans safe.

All in all, Varanko said his goal with the blog site is to encourage more readers to develop an appreciation for his favorite sport teams—and for professional/college sports in general—in the months and years ahead.