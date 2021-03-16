New Whitehall report provides recommendations on how to reduce the harm caused by Intellectual Property Infringement
EINPresswire.com/ -- The publication of the report by The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) quotes White Bullet’s findings on the alarming scale of copyright infringement and the urgent need for dynamic piracy detection
Cybersecurity and IP protection company, White Bullet, has already stopped millions of pounds of ad spend from funding piracy by collaborating with brands, advertisers, regulators and rights owners. Its recently launched Intellectual Property Infringement Platform (IPIP) - designed to make the job of detecting fraudulent content easier - helps to take the profit out of Intellectual property crime.
Now, the publication of a new Whitehall report, produced by The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), explores how criminals make money from piracy, quoting White Bullet on the huge scale of this problem and the enormous financial toll it takes. The report includes recommendations on how to reduce the harm caused by piracy - a major profit-generating crime.
Within it, White Bullet points out that the 1,000 most popular pirate sites visited by UK consumers make up to £37 million a year from advertising. Clearly, the distribution of copyright-infringing content is a major profit-generating crime that offers significant opportunities for criminal gain – whether for individual offenders or transnational, organised crime networks.
And it goes on to warn that, “engagement with piracy is overwhelmingly reactive and fails to draw on the wealth of open source intelligence available.”
“This is a welcome reminder of the urgency of this problem,” says Peter Szyszko CEO, White Bullet. “Piracy is an increasingly professionalised crime, so the response to it requires considerable urgency. As the piracy market continues to evolve, our technology helps to combat traditional web piracy as well as emerging threats.”
By connecting rights owners and the advertising industry with real-time data about piracy risk, so all parties can take action, White Bullet’s solutions allow clients to understand the universe of piracy and to stop it from generating revenue.
RUSI’s report also advises a strengthening of investigations, recommending “a more concerted approach.”
Fortunately, White Bullet’s platform looks for IP-infringing content, examines each infringement's context, and determines structural violation on a commercial scale - providing accurate piracy risk scores based on this analysis. It detects piracy across multiple digital ecosystems, remaining up-to-date in real-time, and tracking that all-important financial impact. AI and machine learning takes the strain.
“There is now no excuse not to locate these pirates and stop them in their tracks,” says Szyszko.
For more information: damien.bidmead@white-bullet.com
About White Bullet Solutions
Founded in 2012 by a leadership team of experienced Intellectual Property lawyers from the media and advertising industries, White Bullet offers companies IP risk protection, Brand Safety and full transparency on their advertising placement and digital supply chains.
White Bullet works collaboratively with brands, policy makers and the advertising industry to safeguard advertising spend and prevent ad placements from appearing on IP Infringing domains and apps. White Bullet is a Digital Advertising Assurance Provider under the TAG Certified Against Piracy Programme and is a stakeholder to the EU Commission Memorandum of Understanding on Advertising and IPR.
White Bullet comprises IP experts with dedicated technical engineers who specialise in AI, big data models and predictive machine learning. The team includes highly skilled investigators and data analysts experienced in tackling the trafficking and distribution of pirated and counterfeit goods. With offices in London, New York and Los Angeles, White Bullet advises policy makers and government bodies on regulatory and compliance programmes globally.
