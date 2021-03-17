Wondershare Filmora Launches The #TravelAnyWhere Campaign To Encourage Safe At-Home Adventures
Wondershare encourages families to build and embark on virtual adventures with its easy-to-use video editing software, Filmora XVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through the #TravelAnyWhere: “Create Imaginary Trips at Home” campaign, Wondershare invites a global audience to seek adventure and travel to fantasy destinations from the safety of their homes. This campaign encourages participants to build their own imaginary trips by using household items and Wondershare Filmora X, and share their creations on YouTube and Instagram.
The #TravelAnyWhere campaign inspires a global community of users and their families to ease off the anxieties of COVID-19 and transform their dreams into a visual reality. The idea is that through self-expression and creative freedom, people can exercise their minds within a physically safe space. Since this has been a challenge for many throughout the course of the pandemic, Wondershare hopes this campaign will bring a sense of normalcy and connectedness to its users.
“We are concerned for everyone’s health, and we hope our video editing software Filmora can bring some fun to family time,” says Luna Que, Product Director of Wondershare Filmora. “Wondershare Filmora has a rich ten-year history, and we are continually developing more AI-powered features to make the editing process easy and quick.”
Wondershare Filmora X provides users with every tool they need to participate in the #TravelAnyWhere campaign, including silence detection add-on to automatically detects and removes silent segments, color matching to color correct video clips as a full batch, and motion tracking to allow objects to follow movements. Users also have access to exclusive Filmstock effects library, including transitions, filters, titles, and motion elements. With a straightforward platform that simplifies advanced video editing features, the software has been developed to accommodate even those new to the video animation space.
Filmora X creations can be tailored to fit various social platforms and shared directly. In order to participate in the campaign, users can format their one to three-minute videos and upload them to YouTube with #TravelAnyWhere, or try out the campaign filters on Instagram and share with @Filmora_Editor. In this capacity, each unique creation can be shared globally, effortlessly connecting people through the power of imagination.
Wondershare is offering various prizes for participants of the campaign. The first-place winner will receive a Sony ZV-1 Digital Camera. The second-place prize is an iPad Air, the third place is a 100 USD Amazon Gift Card, and the fourth-place winner will be allowed to choose any effect pack from the Filmstock Standard Library and keep it for one year.
For more information about the #TravelAnyWhere campaign, please visit https://filmora.wondershare.com/2021-travel-anywhere.html
Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in digital creativity. With powerful technology, the solutions we provide are convenient and straightforward, making Wondershare trusted by millions of people in more than 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions. So that, together, we can build a more creative world.
