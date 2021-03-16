MasterPieces Adopts The Elf on the Shelf for Puzzles and Games
Oh, what fun it is! We can’t wait to have the new puzzles and games ready for the holidays. MasterPieces is proud to be working with The Elf on the Shelf to deliver playful puzzles and games.”ORO VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Direct from the North Pole, MasterPieces, Inc. today announces a license agreement with The Lumistella Company to deliver a line of puzzles and games featuring Santa’s famous helper, The Elf on the Shelf.
— David Rolls, President of MasterPieces, Inc.
This holiday season Santa will get some extra daily reminders about children having fun with new MasterPieces puzzles and games featuring the phenomenally popular The Elf on the Shelf.
“Oh, what fun it is,” David Rolls, President of MasterPieces, said. “We can’t wait to have the new holiday puzzles and games ready for kids to enjoy this year. MasterPieces is proud to be working with The Elf on the Shelf to deliver some very playful puzzles and games featuring Santa’s helpful Scout Elves.”
The initial MasterPieces The Elf on a Shelf line, available by July, will include:
• Believe in Your Elf 60-Piece Puzzle ($11.99 for ages 5+)
• Friends Fur-ever 100-Piece Puzzle ($11.99 for ages 6+)
• The Elf on the Shelf 4-Pack 100-Piece Puzzle ($12.99 for ages 6+)
• The Elf on the Shelf Matching Game ($9.99 for ages 3+)
MasterPieces, now in its 25th successful year of providing the world with high quality puzzles, toys, games, and crafts, bolsters its holiday product offerings with one of the top seasonal licenses. The deal adds another strong license to MasterPieces’ incredible array of extremely solid brands and character properties, which already includes the recently announced Sesame Workshop deal, in addition to Hershey’s, Scholastic, Wizard of Oz, Saturday Evening Post, Lionel and many more.
About MasterPieces:
Celebrating its 25th full year in business, MasterPieces Inc. was founded by David Rolls, former 8-year professional baseball player for the Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers organizations, in 1995 with a passion to serve diverse retail markets and partner with evergreen brands and top puzzle artists. Twenty-five years later, MasterPieces has established itself as the market leader for combining the best quality products with the best value. Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, MasterPieces’ reputation for producing innovative and high-quality products has propelled its global growth and the company’s commitment to ensuring great value and superior customer support has earned its dedicated, worldwide customer loyalty. MasterPieces creates some of the world most elegant puzzles and innovative packaging, as well as toys and gifts, while also partnering with brands such as Caterpillar, Scholastic, Hershey’s, John Wayne, Realtree, Audubon, and Warner Bros., as well as sports licensing with MLB, NFL, NCAA, and NHL organizations. For more information about MasterPieces, visit the company website at MasterPiecesInc and for the most immediate information and interaction with the company, please like and follow MasterPieces on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
Greg Walsh
Walsh PR/MasterPieces Inc.
+1 203-292-6280
greg@walshpr.com
