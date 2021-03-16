Safe-T & ImageWare Systems Introduce the First-Ever Biometric-Based Zero Trust Network Access Solution

/EIN News/ -- HERZLIYA, Israel, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, today announced the availability of a joint Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution in collaboration between its wholly owned subsidiary, Safe-T Data A.R Ltd., and ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: IWSY), a provider of defense-grade biometric identification and authentication for access to data, products, services or facilities. The joint solution delivers the first ever biometric-based ZTNA solution.

The way business gets done has forever changed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In years prior, most employees worked in an office environment with remote staff being the exception instead of the rule. Employees connecting to the corporate network in the office were under control of the organization, fully trusted and broadly granted access with just a username and password.

Today, offices are distributed and remote, with access to an organization’s data resources required from not only employees, but contractors, partners, and customers. This new office paradigm creates the need for different levels of trust across different users and connection types. Add in that software and services are now a mix of on-premises and cloud systems with the majority of access requests coming from remote, sometimes unknown, untrusted devices, and the complexity and risks of access control management are at unprecedented levels.

“To adequately safeguard corporate infrastructure in today’s dispersed work environment, companies require increased span across services, precise user identification, and a risk assessment of the connecting devices,” said Eitan Bremler, Co-Founder and VP Corporate Development at Safe-T. “This is something way beyond the scope of current remote access and authentication solutions like VPNs and passwords provide.”

The joint solution between Safe-T’s ZoneZero™ and ImageWare Authenticate addresses all access challenges with a simple and secure ZTNA solution. Before granting access, the solution collects and matches biometrics, either in cloud or on-premises, to ensure the user’s true identity. Once biometrically authenticated, the solution grants access on a need-to-know basis only while still providing users (managed and un-managed) fast and seamless access to the resources they need.

“With the new demands brought on by remote work, it has become clear that virtual private networks and passwords are no longer effective in securing access to data and services,” said Kristin Taylor, CEO and Chair at ImageWare. “The addition of biometric authentication to Zero Trust provides an additional layer of security through precise identification while also improving the user experience with quick, contactless authentication. Our joint solution brings best-of-breed in Zero Trust and biometrics for unparalleled access management security for today's remote world.”

ImageWare Authenticate delivers precise user assurance through a rich suite of on-device and cloud-based biometrics such as a face or palm print, for fast, convenient access control with a level of security only biometric authentication can provide.

Safe-T’s ZoneZero™ changes the way organizations grant secure access to their services. ZoneZero™ acts as a Perimeter Access Orchestration, or PAO, platform, providing central management of all secure access technologies and use cases for ZTNA.

Together, ImageWare Authenticate and Safe-T ZoneZero™ have established an unrivalled ZTNA solution, controlling who can have access to all corporate resources and how this access is granted. The result is a true user-assurance-first, secured-access-second approach: ImageWare Authenticate for biometric authentication and Safe-T ZoneZero™ for access to corporate services.

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of access solutions and intelligent data collection.

Our cloud and on-premises solutions mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

The wide range of access solutions, empowered by our patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, reduce organizations’ attack surface, improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats and enable them smooth digital transformation and to safely migrate to the cloud.

We also offer intelligent data collection cloud service, based on our world’s fastest and most advanced & secured business proxy network which enables clients to collect accurate, transparent & sensitive data from public online sources.

Safe-T’s SDP solution on AWS Marketplace is available here

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

About ImageWare® Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1987, ImageWare provides defense-grade biometric identification and authentication for access to your data, products, services or facilities. We are experts in biometric authentication and considered a preeminent patent holder of multimodal IP, having many of the most-cited patents in the industry. Our patented IWS Biometric Engine® (BE) is the most accurate and fastest biometrics matching engine in the industry, capable of our patented fusion of multiple biometrics. Part of our heritage is in law enforcement, having built the first state-wide digital booking platform for United States local law enforcement – and more than three decades of experience in the challenging government sector creating biometric smart cards and logical access for millions of individuals. We are a “biometrics first” company, leveraging unique human characteristics to provide unparalleled accuracy for identification while protecting your identity. For more information, please visit www.iwsinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the advantages and capabilities of its ZoneZero™ solution, the advantages, capabilities and superiority of the joint solution with ImageWare Systems Inc. and the potential of this solution to address end-users and market requirements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2020, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

