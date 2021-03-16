First Five Franchise Partners Announced by Spiffy

Spiffy’s franchise strategy accelerates city rollout and geographic coverage

/EIN News/ -- Research Triangle Park, NC, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get Spiffy, Inc. (SpiffyⓇ), an on-demand car care, technology, and services company, today announced its first significant franchise expansion. The first batch of franchisees adds seven new cities to its growing operations throughout the United States, with openings in Delaware, Ohio, California, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

In addition to the 22 existing locations, owned-and-operated by Spiffy, the First Five franchise partners are expanding mobile maintenance services to these seven new markets:

Wilmington, DE

San Jose, CA

Cincinnati, OH

Greenville, SC

Columbia, SC

Charleston, SC

Greensboro/Winston-Salem, NC

“When we announced our franchising model last year, we felt confident that our commitment to convenient customer service, multiple service offerings, and eco-conscious standards would attract people passionate about the Spiffy brand,” said Scot Wingo, Spiffy CEO. “I’m excited to welcome our first five franchise partners. The First Five represent a broad spectrum of experienced business owners with backgrounds spanning automotive finance, tech angel investing, aviation, and other franchises, which really validates our business model and makes us even more excited about the momentum we’ve built bringing mobile vehicle care to fleets and individuals nationwide.”

Spiffy’s Delaware franchise, operating out of Wilmington, is the first to launch standard services for fleets, including preventative maintenance, cleaning, and disinfection. Consumer services will go live in the weeks to come. The San Jose franchise is gearing up for its launch in April, while the other three are signed and looking ahead to Q2 2021 openings.

Rick Crook, franchise owner in the Upper Chesapeake Bay area, was looking for the right local business opportunity to settle into after a long aviation career. After searching for months, his experience as an owner-operator for a security company brought him back into franchising, which led him to Spiffy.

“The key difference between Spiffy and my previous franchise experience is corporate structure and support. It’s much easier for me to feel confident in joining a business that has jumped over hurdles and learned to avoid pitfalls,” said Crook. “At the end of the day, I know my best interests as a franchise are the same for Spiffy as a whole.”

Brian and Bethany Hinson view themselves as Spiffy’s target customers. With three young kids, services like Amazon Prime and Instacart have played a prominent role in reclaiming more time in their day. As Cincinnati natives, they recognized a need in the market for a professional mobile car care service but felt hindered by a lack of infrastructure and experience. They first inquired about franchising with Spiffy two years ago, nearly a year and a half before opportunities were made available. The itch to own a franchise led to them back at the end of 2020 and they jumped right into the sales process.

“As parents, Brian and I understand the importance of finding time where you can. That’s primarily what put Spiffy on our radar back in 2019, ” said Bethany Hinson, co-owner of the Cincinnati franchise. “From a business perspective, we believe in the Spiffy service model from the top down. We want to provide a convenient car care solution that appeals to others with hectic schedules like us, along with a dedication to eco-friendly practices.”

Spiffy’s geographic expansion is two-fold, or what they call a hybrid approach:

Owned-and-operated - Spiffy will continue to add non-franchise markets in the top fifty largest US cities.

Franchise - Spiffy continues to welcome franchisees to its growing list of markets, with hundreds of opportunities available in the US.

If you’re interested in learning more about owning a Spiffy franchise, visit https://www.getspiffy.com/franchise.

About Spiffy

SpiffyⓇ (www.getspiffy.com) is an on-demand technology and services company with the mission to disrupt the car care experience everywhere. Spiffy offers a variety of zero-contact hand car washing, advanced detailing, and disinfection services for vehicles and facilities, in addition to oil change, tires, and other maintenance service options. Customers can schedule in less than two minutes with the Spiffy app. Every service is conveniently performed on-site at fleets, office parks, and residences using the Spiffy Green™ system that is the eco-friendliest way to service a vehicle.

Spiffy is available in cities and metro areas including Atlanta, Baltimore, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Dover, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, Orlando, Palm Springs, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle-Tacoma, St. Louis, Tampa, Tucson, Washington DC, and Wilmington, DE. Individuals interested in franchising opportunities can visit https://www.getspiffy.com/franchise to learn more.

Attachments

Grayson Leverenz Spiffy 919-500-2481 grayson@getspiffy.com