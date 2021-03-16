Nephros to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration and pathogen detection solutions to the medical and commercial markets, today announced that Andy Astor, Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit. The conference will take place on March 23-25, 2021, and includes a Nephros company presentation and Q&A at 2:30 p.m. ET on March 23.



To register to attend the live presentation click the following link:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rBYVMLR8RP6-JbQsQa1qOQ

To request a complimentary investor registration and 1-to-1 meeting with Nephros, please visit the conference website at www.investorsummitgroup.com.

About Nephros

Nephros is a leading water technology company in medical and commercial water purification and pathogen detection, headquartered in the USA. Our diverse team of passionate employees are dedicated to advancing point-of-use water safety through education, product solutions, and emergency outbreak response management.

For more information about Nephros, please visit www.nephros.com.

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting small-cap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 100 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

Conference Contact:

Brittney Blocker at brittney@investorsummitgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

(646) 823-8656

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

www.pcgadvisory.com

Company Contact:

Andy Astor, President and CEO

Nephros, Inc.

(201) 345-0824

andy@nephros.com

www.nephros.com

Wire Service Contact

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com