BrightInsight and AstraZeneca Collaborate to Enhance Disease Management

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightInsight, Inc., provider of the leading global regulated digital health platform for biopharma and medtech, announced today the launch of the AstraZeneca AMAZE™ Disease Management Platform built on the BrightInsight™ Platform. The AstraZeneca AMAZE™ Platform aims to improve outcomes in patients by providing an end-to-end digital solution closing the gap between patient and providers across multiple chronic conditions including asthma, COPD, heart failure, chronic kidney disease, and diabetes.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that 6 in 10 adults in the U.S. have a chronic disease, and 4 in 10 have two or more. Chronic diseases in the U.S. are the leading causes of death and disability and the leading drivers of the nation’s $3.8 Trillion annual health care costs. Despite having effective drugs and therapies in the market today and an increased awareness of the importance of health and well-being, the rate of chronic disease continues to rise. The options for remote-monitoring solutions are numerous, however very few offer a unified patient experience across multiple conditions and are integrated into the clinical workflow, which are critical drivers to adoption and scale.

Comprised of a patient mobile application that integrates with digital devices (IoT) and a clinician dashboard integrated into the Electronic Health Record, the AstraZeneca AMAZE Platform aims to tackle these challenges by bridging the gap between patients and their healthcare providers and delivering valuable insights at the point of care to improve management of this complex patient population. From project kick off to commercialization in less than a year, the BrightInsight Platform accelerated time to market for the AstraZeneca Disease Management Platform through its pre-built functionality, including Electronic Health Record (EHR) integration with leading hospitals and health systems within the U.S. BrightInsight also reduces risk for AstraZeneca as it supports compliance with privacy, security and regulatory requirements for its customer’s solutions built on the BrightInsight Platform.

“We announced our global digital health partnership with AstraZeneca in March 2020, and could not be more pleased to see the launch of a transformational digital health product from AstraZeneca on our BrightInsight Platform,” said Kal Patel, MD, CEO & Co-Founder, BrightInsight. “This specific collaboration is a fantastic proof point of BrightInsight’s cross-therapeutic, open ecosystem approach, and in our ability to successfully execute and launch real-world digital health products on behalf of our customers.”

“Digital can play a huge role in improving patient engagement and therapy adherence for their own chronic diseases, as well as providing their physicians better insights to deliver more personalized care in real-time,” said Karan Arora, Chief Commercial Digital Officer and Global Vice President, AstraZeneca. “By leveraging the compliant BrightInsight Platform and its pre-built integrations into the clinician workflow, we were able to accelerate our time to market and focus on what truly matters – improving patient outcomes and creating care delivery efficiencies, at scale.”

The AMAZE Disease Management Platform launched on the BrightInsight Platform in October 2020. AstraZeneca will continue to expand across therapeutic areas and regions in 2021.

