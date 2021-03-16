Auburn University Deploys First Beam Global EV ARC™ Off-Grid Sustainable EV Charging System in Alabama

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that Auburn University in Alabama is today deploying Alabama’s first EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging system. Located at the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine, the system is available to staff and students for free on-campus EV charging.



“The EV ARC™ EV charging system is 100% solar-powered which supports the University’s Climate Action Plan for carbon neutrality by 2050. AU’s climate commitment shows in our teaching, research, outreach and operations, and is further demonstrated by this deployment,” said Mike Kensler, Auburn University’s Director of the Office of Sustainability. “We heard other universities had deployed EV charging this way, which piqued our interest. Installation was elegantly simple. The EV ARC™ charging system was deployed by placing it in one parking spot, with no construction, no electrical work, and no disruption to campus operations.”

The solar-powered EV ARC™ system at Auburn University is off-grid and generates and stores its own electricity so EVs can also charge during the night, inclement weather and power outages. The unit has two Enel X JuiceBox® Pro chargers to charge two vehicles simultaneously. An emergency power panel can provide vital power to campus security and first responders, adding to campus energy resiliency and emergency preparedness. The unit is transportable so can be moved as campus needs and EV charging patterns evolve.

“University Campuses are showing an increasing appetite to offer EV charging for staff, faculty, students and visitors. But the cost and complexity of tearing up campus, upgrading circuitry and closing access to parking lots can often be too high,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “The EV ARC™ is lowered into a standard parking space in minutes, with any quality brand EV charger factory installed and powered by the sun so there’s no utility bill. Cars park on the base pad so there is no loss of important campus parking. As demands for EV charging increase, the university can add EV ARC systems anywhere without worrying about construction or circuit availability.”

The EV ARC™ deployment supports Auburn University’s Climate Action Plan , which commits them to carbon neutrality by 2050, and adds to Beam’s growing list of university customers which includes UCLA, Rice University, UC Berkeley, California State University East Bay, Bronx Community College, UC Santa Cruz and UC San Diego.

