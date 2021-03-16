SaskTel Selects Samsung for 5G Network Deployment

/EIN News/ -- REGINA, Saskatchewan and SEOUL, Korea, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaskTel and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. today announced that SaskTel has selected Samsung as the sole vendor to supply SaskTel with its 4G/5G Radio Access Network (RAN) and Core. Samsung will supply all hardware, software and associated expertise to ensure the successful deployment of an end-to-end 5G solution.



“SaskTel’s deployment of a transformational 5G network will foster continued innovation and support the growth of Saskatchewan's technology sector,” said Don Morgan, Minister Responsible for SaskT e l . “5G technology will deliver new levels of performance and efficiency that will enhance user experience and set the foundation for smart cities, next generation virtual healthcare, immersive education, smart agriculture technology and next level gaming.”

“We are pleased to select Samsung as the sole vendor for our 5G network deployment and we are confident that Samsung’s state-of-the-art 5G technology will deliver robust network capability and exceptional connectivity inherent in their 5G solutions,” said Doug Burnett, SaskTel President and CEO . “The increased speeds, reliability, and capacity that 5G brings will support remote work, virtual health, and distance education, and enable SaskTel’s customers to realize the full capabilities of the latest 5G-ready devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.”

“We are excited to collaborate with SaskTel to roll out next generation 5G services within Saskatchewan, further expanding our 5G horizons in Canada with unparalleled 5G network solutions,” said Jeff Jo, President and CEO of Samsung Electronics Canada. “Samsung is looking forward to supporting SaskTel and providing an end-to-end 5G solution exhibiting Samsung’s ongoing global commitment to advancing a new era in 5G expansion.”

Since 2010, SaskTel has invested over $3.0 billion in capital throughout Saskatchewan to bolster its networks and the investment in 5G technology will prepare for the future demand and deliver an exceptional user experience. SaskTel is committed to invest ing $324 million of capital across Saskatchewan in 2020 - 21 and over $1. 6 billion through to 2025 . These investments will ensure that SaskTel customers will continue to enjoy some of the best communication and entertainment services in the world.

About SaskTel

SaskTel is the leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) provider in Saskatchewan, with over $1.2 billion in annual revenue and approximately 1.35 million customer connections including 637,000 wireless accesses, 296,000 wireline network accesses, 286,000 internet accesses and 112,000 maxTV™ subscribers. SaskTel and its wholly-owned subsidiaries offer a wide range of ICT products and services including competitive voice, data and Internet services, wireless data services, maxTV services, data centre services, cloud-based services, security monitoring services, advertising services, and international software and consulting services. SaskTel and its wholly-owned subsidiaries have a workforce of approximately 3,600 full-time equivalent employees (FTEs). Visit SaskTel at www.sasktel.com .

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

