EDO, Inc. Announces Industry-First AVOD Ad Intelligence Offering

/EIN News/ -- New solution marks first-of-its-kind measurement of advertising activity on major advertising-based streaming platforms

Secures strategic partnership with Spanish-language content giant Univision ahead of launch

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDO, Inc., the advertising data, measurement, and analytics software company, today announced the launch of its new product, Ad EnGage CI (Competitive Intelligence) Streaming. This product provides marketers with first-of-its-kind competitive share of voice, ad occurrence, creative, and targeting data for advertising-based video-on-demand platforms. Ad EnGage CI Streaming is the next phase of the company’s expansion towards a Convergent TV Ad Measurement platform to provide ad intelligence and effectiveness insights across linear and non-linear TV.

Until now, the advertising-based video-on-demand (AVOD) space has been a blind spot for marketers. This poor visibility into AVOD campaigns has held back marketers who lacked the competitive and demographic intelligence that is available for linear TV. Through EDO’s Ad EnGage CI Streaming offering, marketers can now access ad occurrence and targeting data across major premium streaming platforms, including Hulu, Tubi, Paramount+ (previously CBS All Access), Peacock, and Roku. The platform also provides impactful insights into trends at the category and brand level and helps marketers understand where their and their competitors’ ad dollars are going.

“We always see that greater transparency grows a marketplace. In this day and age, the streaming platforms need to showcase the advertising activity on their services, while marketers need to be able to make critical decisions to successfully deliver against their media investments,” said Kevin Krim, CEO & President, EDO, Inc. “With the expansion of our Ad EnGage platform into AVOD streaming, advertising sellers and brand marketers will now have access to EDO’s precise, reliable data on the non-linear platforms where they want to spend more.”

Ad EnGage CI Streaming will allow users to answer key business questions, including:

What is a brand’s share of AVOD activity compared to category competitors?

What messages are AVOD advertisers using and what does their media mix look like?

What demographics are marketers targeting with streaming ads?



Ad EnGage CI Streaming can also provide:

AVOD programming placements for all advertisers

Ranked lists of advertisers by overall volume and category-level share of voice on each AVOD platform

Campaign flight dates for each advertiser/campaign

Demographic targets used (by age and/or gender)

Direct comparisons to linear TV via unified taxonomy of brands, products, and creatives



EDO is also pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Univision, the largest Spanish-language content company in the U.S., as part of this launch. The partnership will add Univision’s soon to debut PrendeTV, America’s first free, premium ad-supported streaming service built exclusively for U.S. Hispanics, to EDO’s roster of streaming platforms available for analysis in Ad EnGage CI Streaming.

“As we launch PrendeTV, we are excited to partner with EDO to provide visibility and real-time intelligence into the different advertising campaigns on our new AVOD offering,” said Donna Speciale, president of Advertising Sales and Marketing, Univision. “With the huge growth of streaming in recent years, and our position as the largest Spanish-language content company in the U.S., we recognize the need to meet the needs of advertisers to reach our audience where they are. We are thrilled to be able to add this valuable solution to the robust suite of tools available for clients across our platforms and look forward to tapping into insights from Ad EnGage CI Streaming to showcase the strength of PrendeTV’s lineup for advertisers.”

For more about Ad EnGage CI Streaming, please visit https://www.edo.com/products/ad_engage_ci_streaming .

About EDO

EDO, Inc. is a data, measurement, and analytics software company that powers the success of marketing, research and creative professionals. The company is an innovative leader in applying world-class data science and unique behavioral metrics to help its clients – marketers, TV networks, streaming platforms, and movie studios – generate greater value from their creative efforts and media investments. EDO is headquartered in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about EDO, please visit: https://www.edo.com/ .

About Univision

As the largest Spanish-language content company in the U.S., Univision Communications Inc. entertains, informs and empowers U.S. Hispanics with news, sports and entertainment content across broadcast and cable television, audio and digital platforms. The company’s top-rated media portfolio includes the Univision and UniMás broadcast networks, as well as 10 cable networks including Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the country. Locally, Univision owns or operates 61 television stations in major Hispanic markets across the United States. Additionally, Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, encompasses 58 owned or operated radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. The company’s prominent digital assets include Univision.com , Univision Now, the largest Hispanic influencer network and several top-rated apps. For more information, visit corporate.univision.com .

Contact Information

Madi Taylor

Marketing & Communications Manager, EDO, Inc.

madi.taylor@edoinc.com