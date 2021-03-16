Gulfstream Legal Group Reports Record Growth in 2020

Success can be attributed to long-term, highly expert staff

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulfstream Legal Group, a respected litigation support company with specialties in eDiscovery and Records Retrieval, today reports record growth in sales for 2020, increased new clients and staff additions and promotions to support company growth. Gulfstream officials report a 13% increase in the Records Retrieval service line revenue in 2020 and an 8% increase in eDiscovery revenue for the same year. The company attributes growth to new technology, improved client service and the expertise of its long-tenured staff.



“Despite the challenges of a COVID-19 world in 2020, Gulfstream professionals were able to help more than 500 clients more efficiently and effectively handle their eDiscovery and Records Retrieval request needs,” says Joe Swingle, President of Gulfstream. “Our exceptional team has an average tenure of more than 10 years with Gulfstream. They are loyal to our clients and the company, and they were able to weather the challenges COVID-19 presented to operations to provide better service than, I believe, we’ve ever provided.”

The considerable growth in the company’s Records Retrieval services comes because of the improved turnaround time on records requests. The company averages 23 days to process requests, so records to support client matters can be reviewed and searched faster than ever before. With expedited service, the company can now handle more records requests for more clients. This growth prompted the company to promote Patricia Schleppy and Nichole Royston to Senior Client Account Managers to support clients in 2020 and beyond.

The 8% increase in eDiscovery revenue is a result of increased efforts to improve upon the company’s exemplary responsiveness, new software that increases clients’ efficiency when reviewing data, a new and highly secure data center and a more robust managed services offering. As a result of the increased business, Gulfstream hired additional project managers and ESI analysts in 2020 to help provide efficient and exemplary service to clients.

The company expects record growth to continue as a result of increased market penetration, more retained clients and new software rollouts expected in 2021. Gulfstream plans to update software in anticipation of client needs and also will solicit requests for improvements from its client base.

About Gulfstream Legal Group

Gulfstream Legal Group has deep roots in the litigation support industry. Founded in Houston, Texas, in 1991, it was a strategic initiative to serve the document reproduction business of its law firm clients. This technology-based consulting company has grown to provide legal professionals across the United States with the services and software they need to find, manage and produce information involved in legal matters. The company focuses on providing cost-effective and efficient tools and processes and has specific expertise in Records Retrieval and eDiscovery. Learn more at www.gulfstreamlegal.com.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Gulfstream

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753